Income Investors Should Know That Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Flexsteel Industries' shares on or after the 21st of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Flexsteel Industries has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current stock price of $34.45. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Flexsteel Industries has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Flexsteel Industries

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Flexsteel Industries is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Flexsteel Industries paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Click here to see how much of its profit Flexsteel Industries paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Flexsteel Industries's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend at approximately 7.2% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Flexsteel Industries got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been effectively flat over this time, and Flexsteel Industries's paying out less than half its profits and -7.4% of its cash flow. It's not common to see a company paying out a limited amount of its profits yet a substantially higher percentage of its cash flow, so we'd flag this as a concern. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

However if you're still interested in Flexsteel Industries as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Flexsteel Industries. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Flexsteel Industries (including 2 which can't be ignored).

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

