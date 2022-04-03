Income Investors Should Know That General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, General Mills investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.51 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.04 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that General Mills has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of $68.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether General Mills's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether General Mills can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. General Mills paid out 54% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 51% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that General Mills's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see General Mills earnings per share are up 6.2% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, General Mills has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.3% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is General Mills an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and General Mills paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about General Mills from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about General Mills's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for General Mills that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

