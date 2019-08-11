Income Investors Should Know That Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 15th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of August.

Genie Energy's next dividend payment will be US$0.075 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.30 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Genie Energy has a trailing yield of approximately 4.1% on its current stock price of $7.33. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Genie Energy

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Genie Energy paid out more than half (50%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 94% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Genie Energy paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Genie Energy's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Genie Energy paid out over the last 12 months.

NYSE:GNE Historical Dividend Yield, August 11th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Genie Energy has grown its earnings rapidly, up 41% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 8 years, Genie Energy has increased its dividend at approximately 5.2% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Genie Energy is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Genie Energy worth buying for its dividend? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 94% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Genie Energy today.

Want to learn more about Genie Energy? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.