Income Investors Should Know That Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Hill & Smith Holdings' shares before the 3rd of June in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.35 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hill & Smith Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of £15.34. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 88% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hill & Smith Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 11% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Hill & Smith Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Hill & Smith Holdings's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Hill & Smith Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Hill & Smith Holdings worth buying for its dividend? We're not enthused by the flat earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within reasonable bounds. Additionally, it paid out a lower percentage of its free cash flow, so at least it generated more cash than it spent on dividends. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Hill & Smith Holdings today.

However if you're still interested in Hill & Smith Holdings as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Hill & Smith Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Hill & Smith Holdings you should know about.

