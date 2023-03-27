Income Investors Should Know That IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

IHH Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:IHH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase IHH Healthcare Berhad's shares before the 30th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.07 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.07 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, IHH Healthcare Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of MYR5.79. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether IHH Healthcare Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately IHH Healthcare Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 41% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. IHH Healthcare Berhad paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 143%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

IHH Healthcare Berhad paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to IHH Healthcare Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at IHH Healthcare Berhad, with earnings per share up 8.5% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, IHH Healthcare Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is IHH Healthcare Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? IHH Healthcare Berhad has seen its earnings per share grow steadily and paid out less than half its profit over the last year. Unfortunately, its dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

