Income Investors Should Know That The Straits Trading Company Limited (SGX:S20) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

The Straits Trading Company Limited (SGX:S20) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 21st of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of May.

Straits Trading's upcoming dividend is S$0.06 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of S$0.06 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Straits Trading has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of SGD1.67. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Straits Trading's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Straits Trading can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Straits Trading paying out a modest 29% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The company paid out 108% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Companies usually need cash more than they need earnings - expenses don't pay themselves - so it's not great to see it paying out so much of its cash flow.

Straits Trading paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Straits Trading's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Straits Trading has grown its earnings rapidly, up 33% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Straits Trading has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Straits Trading worth buying for its dividend? We like that Straits Trading has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. To summarise, Straits Trading looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So while Straits Trading looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Straits Trading (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.