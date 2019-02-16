Income Investors Should Know The Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Ex-Dividend Date

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors who want to cash in on Suncorp Group Limited’s (ASX:SUN) upcoming dividend of AU$0.26 per share have only 3 days left to buy the shares before its ex-dividend date, 20 February 2019, in time for dividends payable on the 02 April 2019. What does this mean for current shareholders and potential investors? Below, I will explain how holding Suncorp Group can impact your portfolio income stream, by analysing the stock’s most recent financial data and dividend attributes.

See our latest analysis for Suncorp Group

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

ASX:SUN Historical Dividend Yield February 16th 19 More

How well does Suncorp Group fit our criteria?

The company currently pays out 82% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 77% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 5.9%. Moreover, EPS is forecasted to fall to A$0.60 in the upcoming year.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Not only have dividend payouts from Suncorp Group fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

In terms of its peers, Suncorp Group produces a yield of 5.0%, which is high for Insurance stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, Suncorp Group is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SUN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SUN’s outlook. Valuation: What is SUN worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SUN is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



