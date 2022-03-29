Should Income Investors Look At Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Air Products and Chemicals' shares before the 31st of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.62 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$6.48 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Air Products and Chemicals has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current stock price of $246.56. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Air Products and Chemicals paid out 63% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Air Products and Chemicals paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 145%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While Air Products and Chemicals's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Air Products and Chemicals to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Air Products and Chemicals's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Air Products and Chemicals an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's good to see that earnings per share are growing and that the company's payout ratio is within a normal range for most businesses. However we're somewhat concerned that it paid out 145% of its cashflow, which is uncomfortably high. To summarise, Air Products and Chemicals looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

However if you're still interested in Air Products and Chemicals as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Air Products and Chemicals. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Air Products and Chemicals you should know about.

