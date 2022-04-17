Should Income Investors Look At APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

It looks like APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase APA's shares on or after the 21st of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.50 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, APA has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current stock price of $43.68. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. APA is paying out just 9.1% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 2.2% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that APA's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see APA's earnings per share have dropped 29% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. APA's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.8% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Is APA worth buying for its dividend? APA has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks APA is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for APA you should be aware of.

