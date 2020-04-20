Should Income Investors Look At Bachem Holding AG (VTX:BANB) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Bachem Holding AG (VTX:BANB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 24th of April will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of April.

Bachem Holding's next dividend payment will be CHF3.00 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CHF3.00 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bachem Holding has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of CHF219.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Bachem Holding has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Bachem Holding

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 77% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (81%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

SWX:BANB Historical Dividend Yield April 20th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Bachem Holding's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Bachem Holding dividends are largely the same as they were ten years ago.

The Bottom Line

Has Bachem Holding got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. However, we'd also note that Bachem Holding is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Bachem Holding from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Bachem Holding has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Bachem Holding you should know about.