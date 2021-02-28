Should Income Investors Look At The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of March will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of March.

Berkeley Group Holdings's next dividend payment will be UK£0.091 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£2.06 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Berkeley Group Holdings has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of £40.53. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Berkeley Group Holdings paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 132% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Berkeley Group Holdings does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Berkeley Group Holdings paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Berkeley Group Holdings's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Berkeley Group Holdings's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past eight years, Berkeley Group Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 18% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Berkeley Group Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's disappointing to see earnings per share have fallen slightly, even though Berkeley Group Holdings is paying out less than half its income as dividends. It's also paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow, which makes us wonder just how sustainable the dividend really is. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Although, if you're still interested in Berkeley Group Holdings and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Berkeley Group Holdings and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

