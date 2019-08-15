Should Income Investors Look At Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 20th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 6th of September.

Cascades's next dividend payment will be CA$0.08 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.32 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Cascades has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of CA$12.08. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Cascades

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Cascades is paying out an acceptable 58% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Cascades generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 33% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Cascades's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

TSX:CAS Historical Dividend Yield, August 15th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Cascades's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 8.8% a year over the previous 5 years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Cascades has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

Final Takeaway

Is Cascades an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Cascades from a dividend perspective.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Cascades? See what the four analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.