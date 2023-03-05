Should Income Investors Look At eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase eXp World Holdings' shares before the 10th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.045 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.18 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, eXp World Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 1.5% on its current stock price of $12.35. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether eXp World Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for eXp World Holdings

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. eXp World Holdings distributed an unsustainably high 166% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 13% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's good to see that while eXp World Holdings's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see eXp World Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 64% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. eXp World Holdings has delivered an average of 6.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has eXp World Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see earnings per share growing and low cashflow payout ratio, although we're uncomfortable with eXp World Holdings's paying out such a high percentage of its profit. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

In light of that, while eXp World Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - eXp World Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

