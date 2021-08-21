Should Income Investors Look At Fletcher Building Limited (NZSE:FBU) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It looks like Fletcher Building Limited (NZSE:FBU) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Fletcher Building's shares before the 26th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.18 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed NZ$0.36 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Fletcher Building has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of NZ$7.73. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for Fletcher Building

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Fletcher Building paying out a modest 32% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Fletcher Building generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 15% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Fletcher Building's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fletcher Building's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 11% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Fletcher Building has delivered an average of 1.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is Fletcher Building worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Fletcher Building from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Fletcher Building and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Cannabis Stocks That Just Might Triple by 2023

    Marijuana is seen as one of the biggest growth markets around, even if many of its leading stocks have fallen far short of expectations. Once the cannabis industry finally does take off we may see all boats lifted by the rising tide, but Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) may have already tripled in value by then. Alex Carchidi (Planet 13 Holdings): If you've ever visited the Las Vegas Strip, you've probably seen or even experienced Planet 13's flagship cannabis superstore, where more than a million tourists flocked to buy marijuana in 2019.

  • 3 Boring Healthcare Stocks Everyone Should Own

    These pharmaceutical giants offer strong, dependable dividends and the size to weather the market's ups and downs.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Soar

    Cathie Wood was the darling of Wall Street last year as her ARK funds smashed the returns of the overall market. Let's find out why they think you should take a hard look at Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Will Healy (Twilio): Twilio has become one of the more significant holdings in Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF and two other ARK Invest funds.

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • 3 Retail Stocks With Juicy Dividends You Can Buy Right Now

    Investors win big with stocks that offer potential for capital appreciation and tempting shareholder payouts.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Why Shares of Major Metals and Mining Stocks Melted This Week

    It's turning out to be a nerve-wracking week for metals and mining stocks, with many breaking their winning streak that started this year and falling precipitously. There's a common link between all these stocks: They're industrial metals producers, dealing in base metals, which also explains why they're tumbling.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Is Trading At All-Time Highs

    The stock is trying to settle above $300.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Stanley Druckenmiller, the chief of New York-based Duquesne Capital, is an American investor and […]

  • 3 Renewable Energy Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Earnings season is quickly coming to a close and as it does investors want to look back and see who performed well, and who didn't, from the growing universe of renewable energy stocks. Three Fool.com renewable energy contributors were impressed with this quarter and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) came out as winners. Travis Hoium (Bloom Energy): If you followed Bloom Energy's stock following earnings it may not seem like the company crushed investor expectations.