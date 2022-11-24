Should Income Investors Look At Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Freehold Royalties investors that purchase the stock on or after the 29th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.09 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$1.08 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Freehold Royalties has a trailing yield of approximately 6.5% on its current stock price of CA$16.74. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Freehold Royalties can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Freehold Royalties paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 237% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

Freehold Royalties paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Freehold Royalties to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Freehold Royalties has grown its earnings rapidly, up 64% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Freehold Royalties's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.3% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Freehold Royalties is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Freehold Royalties? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note Freehold Royalties paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you're not too concerned about Freehold Royalties's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Freehold Royalties that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

