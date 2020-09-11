Should Income Investors Look At Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 16th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

Greif's next dividend payment will be US$0.44 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.76 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Greif has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current stock price of $34.95. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Greif can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Greif paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 36% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Greif earnings per share are up 6.9% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Greif has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.5% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Greif got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Greif's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Greif from a dividend perspective.

So while Greif looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Greif (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

