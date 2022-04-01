Should Income Investors Look At Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited (NZSE:HLG) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited (NZSE:HLG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' shares on or after the 6th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.39 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 6.0% on the current share price of NZ$6.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Hallenstein Glasson Holdings paid out 63% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Hallenstein Glasson Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 69% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 20% a year for the past five years. Hallenstein Glasson Holdings is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.3% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Has Hallenstein Glasson Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Hallenstein Glasson Holdings's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 63% and 69% respectively. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Hallenstein Glasson Holdings from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Hallenstein Glasson Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

