Should Income Investors Look At Hastings Group Holdings plc (LON:HSTG) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Hastings Group Holdings plc (LON:HSTG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 16th of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of May.

Hastings Group Holdings's next dividend payment will be UK£0.055 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.10 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hastings Group Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 5.5% on its current stock price of £1.833. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year, Hastings Group Holdings paid out 95% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Hastings Group Holdings has grown its earnings rapidly, up 35% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last four years, Hastings Group Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 46% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Hastings Group Holdings worth buying for its dividend? We're not enthused to see Hastings Group Holdings's dividend was not well covered by earnings over the last year, although it is great to see earnings growing. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Hastings Group Holdings, you should know about the other risks facing this business. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hastings Group Holdings you should know about.

