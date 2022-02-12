Should Income Investors Look At Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Korvest's shares before the 17th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.50 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Korvest has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current stock price of A$8.05. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Korvest's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Korvest has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Korvest

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Korvest paid out a comfortable 50% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Korvest generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 1,250% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Korvest intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

While Korvest's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Korvest's ability to maintain its dividend.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Korvest paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Korvest's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 59% per annum for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Korvest has increased its dividend at approximately 6.8% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Korvest worth buying for its dividend? We like that Korvest has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Korvest's dividend merits.

So while Korvest looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Korvest (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.