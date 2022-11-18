Should Income Investors Look At The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Marcus' shares on or after the 23rd of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Marcus has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current stock price of $15.8. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Marcus has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Marcus paying out a modest 42% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Marcus generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 2.2% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Marcus's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Marcus's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 39% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Marcus's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.2% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.



Should investors buy Marcus for the upcoming dividend? Marcus has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Marcus's dividend merits.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Marcus is facing. Be aware that Marcus is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

