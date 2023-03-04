Should Income Investors Look At Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Michael Hill International investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.04 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.08 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Michael Hill International has a trailing yield of 8.0% on the current stock price of A$1. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Michael Hill International can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Michael Hill International paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 48% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's not encouraging to see that Michael Hill International's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last seven years, Michael Hill International has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.0% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Has Michael Hill International got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's unfortunate that earnings per share have not grown, and we'd note that Michael Hill International is paying out lower percentage of its cashflow than its profit, but overall the dividend looks well covered by earnings. To summarise, Michael Hill International looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. We've identified 2 warning signs with Michael Hill International (at least 1 which is significant), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

