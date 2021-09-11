Should Income Investors Look At Solution Dynamics Limited (NZSE:SDL) Before Its Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Solution Dynamics Limited (NZSE:SDL) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Solution Dynamics' shares before the 16th of September to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.04 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.11 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Solution Dynamics stock has a trailing yield of around 3.6% on the current share price of NZ$3.09. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Solution Dynamics's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Solution Dynamics has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Solution Dynamics

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 79% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 102% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

Story continues

Solution Dynamics does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Solution Dynamics paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Solution Dynamics's ability to maintain its dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit Solution Dynamics paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Solution Dynamics's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last six years, Solution Dynamics has lifted its dividend by approximately 39% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Solution Dynamics an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note Solution Dynamics paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Solution Dynamics from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Solution Dynamics, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Solution Dynamics you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.