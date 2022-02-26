What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images

What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes that are two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income.

Explore: Here's How Much You Need To Earn To Be 'Rich' in 23 Major Countries Around the World

Be Prepared: 30 Greatest Threats to Your Retirement

However, because the cost of living and average income varies so widely from state to state, the income needed to be "middle class" in one state could be much more or less than what it takes to be middle class in another. Using Pew's definition of middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to determine how much two-, three- and four-person families need to earn in every state to qualify for this classification.

Find out the states where it's easiest to be middle class.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

2-person family middle-class income range: $38,582 to $115,170

3-person family middle-class income range: $44,351 to $132,392

4-person family middle-class income range: $54,111 to $161,524

See: States Where It's Easiest To Go From Middle Class to Upper Class

filo / iStock.com

Alaska

2-person family middle-class income range: $57,776 to $172,466

3-person family middle-class income range: $62,818 to $187,516

4-person family middle-class income range: $69,727 to $208,140

Billionaires vs. Middle-Class America: Who Pays More in Taxes?

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,015 to $131,388

3-person family middle-class income range: $47,098 to $140,592

4-person family middle-class income range: $55,092 to $164,454

Read: 21 Tips To Climb the Career Ladder

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Arkansas

2-person family middle-class income range: $36,376 to $108,586

3-person family middle-class income range: $41,271 to $123,198

4-person family middle-class income range: $47,895 to $142,970

Read: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You're Making

Story continues

adamkaz / Getty Images

California

2-person family middle-class income range: $52,681 to $157,258

3-person family middle-class income range: $57,796 to $172,524

4-person family middle-class income range: $66,091 to $197,288

Helpful: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget

Shutterstock.com

Colorado

2-person family middle-class income range: $54,159 to $161,668

3-person family middle-class income range: $60,635 to $181,000

4-person family middle-class income range: $71,100 to $212,240

Check Out: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

2-person family middle-class income range: $58,508 to $174,652

3-person family middle-class income range: $68,170 to $203,492

4-person family middle-class income range: $83,808 to $250,174

Read: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Delaware

2-person family middle-class income range: $49,705 to $148,374

3-person family middle-class income range: $57,849 to $172,684

4-person family middle-class income range: $69,613 to $207,800

Related: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

2-person family middle-class income range: $41,696 to $124,466

3-person family middle-class income range: $45,512 to $135,858

4-person family middle-class income range: $54,322 to $162,154

Don't Miss: These 47 Billionaires Got Richer During the Pandemic

Shutterstock.com

Georgia

2-person family middle-class income range: $42,773 to $127,680

3-person family middle-class income range: $48,298 to $144,172

4-person family middle-class income range: $56,850 to $169,702

Try: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

2-person family middle-class income range: $53,522 to $159,766

3-person family middle-class income range: $64,447 to $192,378

4-person family middle-class income range: $72,694 to $216,996

Stop Now: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

2-person family middle-class income range: $41,527 to $123,960

3-person family middle-class income range: $45,395 to $135,508

4-person family middle-class income range: $53,479 to $159,640

Find Out: Things To Cut Out Right Now To Save Money During the Health Crisis

Shutterstock.com

Illinois

2-person family middle-class income range: $48,972 to $146,186

3-person family middle-class income range: $56,939 to $169,968

4-person family middle-class income range: $68,452 to $204,334

Read: The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 50 Cities

Purdue9394 / Getty Images

Indiana

2-person family middle-class income range: $42,360 to $126,448

3-person family middle-class income range: $49,472 to $147,678

4-person family middle-class income range: $58,007 to $173,156

Options: 16 Ways To Save Money on Food

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Iowa

2-person family middle-class income range: $46,347 to $138,350

3-person family middle-class income range: $52,985 to $158,164

4-person family middle-class income range: $63,128 to $188,442

Read: 25 Tips for Saving Money With Your Spouse

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Kansas

2-person family middle-class income range: $45,939 to $137,130

3-person family middle-class income range: $52,285 to $156,076

4-person family middle-class income range: $60,490 to $180,568

Helpful: 16 Effective Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Kentucky

2-person family middle-class income range: $37,627 to $112,318

3-person family middle-class income range: $44,132 to $131,736

4-person family middle-class income range: $53,873 to $160,814

Good To Know: 16 Splurges That Save You Money in the Long Run

Jorg Hackermann / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

2-person family middle-class income range: $37,312 to $111,378

3-person family middle-class income range: $43,139 to $128,774

4-person family middle-class income range: $54,792 to $163,558

Keep Reading: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

Shutterstock.com

Maine

2-person family middle-class income range: $43,831 to $130,840

3-person family middle-class income range: $53,410 to $159,434

4-person family middle-class income range: $62,685 to $187,120

Try: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year

Melpomenem / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

2-person family middle-class income range: $60,487 to $180,558

3-person family middle-class income range: $70,551 to $210,600

4-person family middle-class income range: $83,621 to $249,614

Learn More: Surprising Ways Gen Z and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially

Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

2-person family middle-class income range: $57,063 to $170,338

3-person family middle-class income range: $71,220 to $212,596

4-person family middle-class income range: $87,939 to $262,504

Exclusive: Americans' Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Michigan

2-person family middle-class income range: $42,701 to $127,466

3-person family middle-class income range: $51,221 to $152,898

4-person family middle-class income range: $62,640 to $186,984

Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making 'Schemes' That Are Actually Legal

YinYang / iStock.com

Minnesota

2-person family middle-class income range: $52,135 to $155,628

3-person family middle-class income range: $63,777 to $190,380

4-person family middle-class income range: $75,671 to $225,884

Read: 35 Cities Where You Can Afford To Live on Less Than $50,000

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

2-person family middle-class income range: $34,818 to $103,934

3-person family middle-class income range: $38,130 to $113,820

4-person family middle-class income range: $46,144 to $137,742

Rich vs. Wealthy: What's the Difference Between the Two?

Josh_Weinstock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

2-person family middle-class income range: $41,764 to $124,668

3-person family middle-class income range: $48,967 to $146,170

4-person family middle-class income range: $59,308 to $177,038

Read: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Montana

2-per

2-person family middle-class income range: $43,244 to $129,086

3-person family middle-class income range: $50,063 to $149,442

4-person family middle-class income range: $58,586 to $174,884

Find Out: 31 Dumb Things That Are Keeping You From Being Wealthy

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

2-person family middle-class income range: $47,635 to $142,194

3-person family middle-class income range: $53,725 to $160,374

4-person family middle-class income range: $62,752 to $187,320

See: Do You Think the Minimum Wage Should Be $15? Take Our Poll

LPETTET / Getty Images

Nevada

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,128 to $131,726

3-person family middle-class income range: $48,075 to $143,508

4-person family middle-class income range: $55,281 to $165,018

Check Out: The Living Wage You Need in All 50 States

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

2-person family middle-class income range: $54,027 to $161,274

3-person family middle-class income range: $67,094 to $200,280

4-person family middle-class income range: $80,950 to $241,642

See: 42 Easy Ways To Save For Retirement

hanusst / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

2-person family middle-class income range: $56,409 to $168,384

3-person family middle-class income range: $70,741 to $211,166

4-person family middle-class income range: $86,287 to $257,572

Take Action: Do These 13 Things To Boost Your Retirement Savings Now

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Mexico

2-person family middle-class income range: $39,203 to $117,024

3-person family middle-class income range: $39,809 to $118,834

4-person family middle-class income range: $45,526 to $135,898

Are High-Yield Savings Accounts Worth It? Here's Everything You Need To Know

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

2-person family middle-class income range: $48,674 to $145,296

3-person family middle-class income range: $57,889 to $172,802

4-person family middle-class income range: $70,331 to $209,944

Stuck Inside? The Most and Least Expensive States To Work From Home

Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

2-person family middle-class income range: $41,704 to $124,490

3-person family middle-class income range: $46,987 to $140,260

4-person family middle-class income range: $56,648 to $169,098

Learn: What Is a Savings Bond and How Does It Work?

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

2-person family middle-class income range: $51,942 to $155,050

3-person family middle-class income range: $58,328 to $174,114

4-person family middle-class income range: $69,738 to $208,174

Avoid: 35 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

2-person family middle-class income range: $42,765 to $127,658

3-person family middle-class income range: $50,684 to $151,296

4-person family middle-class income range: $61,094 to $182,370

Read: 19 Things You'll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

2-person family middle-class income range: $40,754 to $121,654

3-person family middle-class income range: $44,458 to $132,710

4-person family middle-class income range: $51,015 to $152,284

Check Out: Here's How To Retire Early and Quit the Daily Grind

zhudifeng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

2-person family middle-class income range: $46,467 to $138,708

3-person family middle-class income range: $53,830 to $160,686

4-person family middle-class income range: $63,013 to $188,100

Start Cutting Costs: How To Save Money on All Your Monthly Expenses and Bills

Pgiam / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

2-person family middle-class income range: $45,202 to $134,932

3-person family middle-class income range: $56,004 to $167,176

4-person family middle-class income range: $67,667 to $201,990

Related: How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Rhode Island

2-person family middle-class income range: $50,797 to $151,632

3-person family middle-class income range: $58,581 to $174,870

4-person family middle-class income range: $72,251 to $215,674

More Tips: 20 Ways To Save Money Fast

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

2-person family middle-class income range: $40,983 to $122,338

3-person family middle-class income range: $44,612 to $133,170

4-person family middle-class income range: $54,252 to $161,946

Read: Why It's Harder To Save For Retirement Today Than 50 Years Ago

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

2-person family middle-class income range: $45,763 to $136,606

3-person family middle-class income range: $51,908 to $154,948

4-person family middle-class income range: $59,443 to $177,442

See: 10 Signs You're Not Saving Enough for Retirement

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

2-person family middle-class income range: $40,158 to $119,874

3-person family middle-class income range: $45,967 to $137,216

4-person family middle-class income range: $54,118 to $161,546

Watch Out: 15 Retirement Mistakes and Why They'll Shrink Your Nest Egg

Shutterstock.com

Texas

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,975 to $134,254

3-person family middle-class income range: $49,410 to $147,494

4-person family middle-class income range: $57,212 to $170,782

Look: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America's 50 Largest Cities

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Utah

2-person family middle-class income range: $46,548 to $138,950

3-person family middle-class income range: $54,061 to $161,376

4-person family middle-class income range: $60,663 to $181,084

Read More: Is Now a Good Time To Raid Your 401(k)?

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

2-person family middle-class income range: $48,509 to $144,804

3-person family middle-class income range: $56,703 to $169,262

4-person family middle-class income range: $66,453 to $198,368

Find Out: What Social Security Will Look Like in 2035

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Virginia

2-person family middle-class income range: $53,226 to $158,886

3-person family middle-class income range: $61,968 to $184,980

4-person family middle-class income range: $73,000 to $217,910

Take a Look: 20 Geeky Collectibles That Could Make You Millions

SEASTOCK / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

2-person family middle-class income range: $53,747 to $160,438

3-person family middle-class income range: $61,211 to $182,720

4-person family middle-class income range: $71,747 to $214,170

Read: 10 Simple Habits of Money-Smart Individuals

Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

2-person family middle-class income range: $35,377 to $105,602

3-person family middle-class income range: $43,122 to $128,722

4-person family middle-class income range: $51,654 to $154,192

Take a Look: These Once-Hot Housing Markets Are Cooling Off

Ron_Thomas / iStock.com

Wisconsin

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,306

2-person family middle-class income range: $46,216 to $137,958

3-person family middle-class income range: $55,882 to $166,812

4-person family middle-class income range: $66,791 to $199,376

Discover: Most Affordable Places To Retire Near You

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

2-person family middle-class income range: $49,018 to $146,322

3-person family middle-class income range: $54,955 to $164,046

4-person family middle-class income range: $64,195.38 to $191,628

More From GOBankingRates

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much the middle class earns in every state by analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person middle-class family earns. Pew Research Center defines middle class as making two-thirds (67%) to double (200%) the national median income. For this study, GOBankingRates assumed that a middle-class family earns two-thirds to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. To find out how much a middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 0.67 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. Data is accurate as of Jan. 19, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?