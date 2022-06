What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes that are two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income.

However, because the cost of living and average income varies so widely from state to state, the income needed to be "middle class" in one state could be much more or less than what it takes to be middle class in another. Using Pew's definition of middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey to determine how much two-, three- and four-person families need to earn in every state to qualify for this classification.

Find out the states where it's easiest to be middle class.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

2-person family middle-class income range: $38,582 to $115,170

3-person family middle-class income range: $44,351 to $132,392

4-person family middle-class income range: $54,111 to $161,524

filo / iStock.com

Alaska

2-person family middle-class income range: $57,776 to $172,466

3-person family middle-class income range: $62,818 to $187,516

4-person family middle-class income range: $69,727 to $208,140

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,015 to $131,388

3-person family middle-class income range: $47,098 to $140,592

4-person family middle-class income range: $55,092 to $164,454

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Arkansas

2-person family middle-class income range: $36,376 to $108,586

3-person family middle-class income range: $41,271 to $123,198

4-person family middle-class income range: $47,895 to $142,970

adamkaz / Getty Images

California

2-person family middle-class income range: $52,681 to $157,258

3-person family middle-class income range: $57,796 to $172,524

4-person family middle-class income range: $66,091 to $197,288

Shutterstock.com

Colorado

2-person family middle-class income range: $54,159 to $161,668

3-person family middle-class income range: $60,635 to $181,000

4-person family middle-class income range: $71,100 to $212,240

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

2-person family middle-class income range: $58,508 to $174,652

3-person family middle-class income range: $68,170 to $203,492

4-person family middle-class income range: $83,808 to $250,174

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Delaware

2-person family middle-class income range: $49,705 to $148,374

3-person family middle-class income range: $57,849 to $172,684

4-person family middle-class income range: $69,613 to $207,800

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

2-person family middle-class income range: $41,696 to $124,466

3-person family middle-class income range: $45,512 to $135,858

4-person family middle-class income range: $54,322 to $162,154

Shutterstock.com

Georgia

2-person family middle-class income range: $42,773 to $127,680

3-person family middle-class income range: $48,298 to $144,172

4-person family middle-class income range: $56,850 to $169,702

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

2-person family middle-class income range: $53,522 to $159,766

3-person family middle-class income range: $64,447 to $192,378

4-person family middle-class income range: $72,694 to $216,996

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

2-person family middle-class income range: $41,527 to $123,960

3-person family middle-class income range: $45,395 to $135,508

4-person family middle-class income range: $53,479 to $159,640

Shutterstock.com

Illinois

2-person family middle-class income range: $48,972 to $146,186

3-person family middle-class income range: $56,939 to $169,968

4-person family middle-class income range: $68,452 to $204,334

Purdue9394 / Getty Images

Indiana

2-person family middle-class income range: $42,360 to $126,448

3-person family middle-class income range: $49,472 to $147,678

4-person family middle-class income range: $58,007 to $173,156

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Iowa

2-person family middle-class income range: $46,347 to $138,350

3-person family middle-class income range: $52,985 to $158,164

4-person family middle-class income range: $63,128 to $188,442

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Kansas

2-person family middle-class income range: $45,939 to $137,130

3-person family middle-class income range: $52,285 to $156,076

4-person family middle-class income range: $60,490 to $180,568

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Kentucky

2-person family middle-class income range: $37,627 to $112,318

3-person family middle-class income range: $44,132 to $131,736

4-person family middle-class income range: $53,873 to $160,814

Jorg Hackermann / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

2-person family middle-class income range: $37,312 to $111,378

3-person family middle-class income range: $43,139 to $128,774

4-person family middle-class income range: $54,792 to $163,558

Shutterstock.com

Maine

2-person family middle-class income range: $43,831 to $130,840

3-person family middle-class income range: $53,410 to $159,434

4-person family middle-class income range: $62,685 to $187,120

Melpomenem / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

2-person family middle-class income range: $60,487 to $180,558

3-person family middle-class income range: $70,551 to $210,600

4-person family middle-class income range: $83,621 to $249,614

Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

2-person family middle-class income range: $57,063 to $170,338

3-person family middle-class income range: $71,220 to $212,596

4-person family middle-class income range: $87,939 to $262,504

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Michigan

2-person family middle-class income range: $42,701 to $127,466

3-person family middle-class income range: $51,221 to $152,898

4-person family middle-class income range: $62,640 to $186,984

YinYang / iStock.com

Minnesota

2-person family middle-class income range: $52,135 to $155,628

3-person family middle-class income range: $63,777 to $190,380

4-person family middle-class income range: $75,671 to $225,884

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

2-person family middle-class income range: $34,818 to $103,934

3-person family middle-class income range: $38,130 to $113,820

4-person family middle-class income range: $46,144 to $137,742

Josh_Weinstock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

2-person family middle-class income range: $41,764 to $124,668

3-person family middle-class income range: $48,967 to $146,170

4-person family middle-class income range: $59,308 to $177,038

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Montana

2-person family middle-class income range: $43,244 to $129,086

3-person family middle-class income range: $50,063 to $149,442

4-person family middle-class income range: $58,586 to $174,884

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

2-person family middle-class income range: $47,635 to $142,194

3-person family middle-class income range: $53,725 to $160,374

4-person family middle-class income range: $62,752 to $187,320

LPETTET / Getty Images

Nevada

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,128 to $131,726

3-person family middle-class income range: $48,075 to $143,508

4-person family middle-class income range: $55,281 to $165,018

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

2-person family middle-class income range: $54,027 to $161,274

3-person family middle-class income range: $67,094 to $200,280

4-person family middle-class income range: $80,950 to $241,642

hanusst / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

2-person family middle-class income range: $56,409 to $168,384

3-person family middle-class income range: $70,741 to $211,166

4-person family middle-class income range: $86,287 to $257,572

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Mexico

2-person family middle-class income range: $39,203 to $117,024

3-person family middle-class income range: $39,809 to $118,834

4-person family middle-class income range: $45,526 to $135,898

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

2-person family middle-class income range: $48,674 to $145,296

3-person family middle-class income range: $57,889 to $172,802

4-person family middle-class income range: $70,331 to $209,944

Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

2-person family middle-class income range: $41,704 to $124,490

3-person family middle-class income range: $46,987 to $140,260

4-person family middle-class income range: $56,648 to $169,098

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

2-person family middle-class income range: $51,942 to $155,050

3-person family middle-class income range: $58,328 to $174,114

4-person family middle-class income range: $69,738 to $208,174

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

2-person family middle-class income range: $42,765 to $127,658

3-person family middle-class income range: $50,684 to $151,296

4-person family middle-class income range: $61,094 to $182,370

Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

2-person family middle-class income range: $40,754 to $121,654

3-person family middle-class income range: $44,458 to $132,710

4-person family middle-class income range: $51,015 to $152,284

zhudifeng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

2-person family middle-class income range: $46,467 to $138,708

3-person family middle-class income range: $53,830 to $160,686

4-person family middle-class income range: $63,013 to $188,100

Pgiam / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

2-person family middle-class income range: $45,202 to $134,932

3-person family middle-class income range: $56,004 to $167,176

4-person family middle-class income range: $67,667 to $201,990

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Rhode Island

2-person family middle-class income range: $50,797 to $151,632

3-person family middle-class income range: $58,581 to $174,870

4-person family middle-class income range: $72,251 to $215,674

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

2-person family middle-class income range: $40,983 to $122,338

3-person family middle-class income range: $44,612 to $133,170

4-person family middle-class income range: $54,252 to $161,946

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

2-person family middle-class income range: $45,763 to $136,606

3-person family middle-class income range: $51,908 to $154,948

4-person family middle-class income range: $59,443 to $177,442

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

2-person family middle-class income range: $40,158 to $119,874

3-person family middle-class income range: $45,967 to $137,216

4-person family middle-class income range: $54,118 to $161,546

Shutterstock.com

Texas

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,975 to $134,254

3-person family middle-class income range: $49,410 to $147,494

4-person family middle-class income range: $57,212 to $170,782

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Utah

2-person family middle-class income range: $46,548 to $138,950

3-person family middle-class income range: $54,061 to $161,376

4-person family middle-class income range: $60,663 to $181,084

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

2-person family middle-class income range: $48,509 to $144,804

3-person family middle-class income range: $56,703 to $169,262

4-person family middle-class income range: $66,453 to $198,368

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Virginia

2-person family middle-class income range: $53,226 to $158,886

3-person family middle-class income range: $61,968 to $184,980

4-person family middle-class income range: $73,000 to $217,910

SEASTOCK / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

2-person family middle-class income range: $53,747 to $160,438

3-person family middle-class income range: $61,211 to $182,720

4-person family middle-class income range: $71,747 to $214,170

Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

2-person family middle-class income range: $35,377 to $105,602

3-person family middle-class income range: $43,122 to $128,722

4-person family middle-class income range: $51,654 to $154,192

Ron_Thomas / iStock.com

Wisconsin

2-person family middle-class income range: $46,216 to $137,958

3-person family middle-class income range: $55,882 to $166,812

4-person family middle-class income range: $66,791 to $199,376

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

2-person family middle-class income range: $49,018 to $146,322

3-person family middle-class income range: $54,955 to $164,046

4-person family middle-class income range: $64,195.38 to $191,628

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much the middle class earns in every state by analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person middle-class family earns. Pew Research Center defines middle class as making two-thirds (67%) to double (200%) the national median income. For this study, GOBankingRates assumed that a middle-class family earns two-thirds to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. To find out how much a middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 0.67 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. Data is accurate as of Jan. 19, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?