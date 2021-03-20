What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Gabrielle Olya
What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes that are two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income.

However, because the cost of living and average income varies so widely from state to state, the income needed to be “middle class” in one state could be much more or less than what it takes to be middle class in another. Using Pew’s definition of middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey to determine how much two-, three- and four-person families need to earn in every state to qualify for this classification.

Last updated: March 9, 2021

Urban scene of downtown Birmingham, Alabama, USA.
Urban scene of downtown Birmingham, Alabama, USA.

50. Alabama

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $37,172.94 to $110,964

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $42,604.63 to $127,178

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $52,438.89 to $156,534

The city of Sitka, Alaska at dawn.
The city of Sitka, Alaska at dawn.

49. Alaska

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $56,330.92 to $168,152

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $60,428.64 to $180,384

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $69,665.26 to $207,956

Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.
Tucson, Arizona, USA downtown skyline with Sentinel Peak at dusk.

48. Arizona

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $42,284.37 to $126,222

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $45,197.53 to $134,918

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $53,119.61 to $158,566

Fayetteville is the third-largest city in Arkansas and county seat of Washington County.
Fayetteville is the third-largest city in Arkansas and county seat of Washington County.

47. Arkansas

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $35,087.23 to $104,738

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $38,855.31 to $115,986

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $46,507.38 to $138,828

Aerial image of downtown Los Angeles, California at night.
Aerial image of downtown Los Angeles, California at night.

46. California

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $50,117.34 to $149,604

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $54,870.99 to $163,794

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $62,647.68 to $187,008

Denver Colorado capitol hill
Denver Colorado capitol hill

45. Colorado

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $51,695.19 to $154,314

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $57,772.76 to $172,456

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $67,509.20 to $201,520

Bridgeport, Connecticut
Bridgeport, Connecticut

44. Connecticut

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $56,695.40 to $169,240

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $66,263 to $197,800

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $80,839.52 to $241,312

Delaware
Delaware

43. Delaware

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $47,450.07 to $141,642

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $55,792.91 to $166,546

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $67,502.50 to $201,500

Tampa, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.
Tampa, Florida, USA downtown city skyline.

42. Florida

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $39,789.96 to $118,776

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $43,393.89 to $129,534

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $51,789.66 to $154,596

Georgia
Georgia

41. Georgia

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $40,845.21 to $121,926

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $46,002.20 to $137,320

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $53,740.03 to $160,418

Honolulu Hawaii
Honolulu Hawaii

40. Hawaii

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $51,397.71 to $153,426

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $61,821.57 to $184,542

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $69,842.14 to $208,484

Boise Idaho
Boise Idaho

39. Idaho

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $39,885.10 to $119,060

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $43,232.42 to $129,052

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $50,060.39 to $149,434

Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois

38. Illinois

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $47,116.41 to $140,646

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $54,310.87 to $162,122

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $65,412.77 to $195,262

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA - July 24, 2010: Family Enjoys Pedal Boat on Canal in Downtown Indianapolis.
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA - July 24, 2010: Family Enjoys Pedal Boat on Canal in Downtown Indianapolis.

37. Indiana

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $40,695.80 to $121,480

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $47,411.21 to $141,526

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $55,750.03 to $166,418

Downtown Des Moines skyline and Martin Luther King Jr.
Downtown Des Moines skyline and Martin Luther King Jr.

36. Iowa

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $44,792.18 to $133,708

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $51,367.56 to $153,336

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $61,254.08 to $182,848

Kansas
Kansas

35. Kansas

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $44,103.42 to $131,652

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $50,075.80 to $149,480

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $58,316.13 to $174,078

Louisville downtown skyline view with a park with trees in the foreground.
Louisville downtown skyline view with a park with trees in the foreground.

34. Kentucky

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $36,106.97 to $107,782

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $42,429.09 to $126,654

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $52,059 to $155,400

Louisiana
Louisiana

33. Louisiana

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $36,315.34 to $108,404

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $42,047.19 to $125,514

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $53,242.89 to $158,934

Maine
Maine

32. Maine

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $42,119.55 to $125,730

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $50,917.32 to $151,992

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $60,412.56 to $180,336

Aerial view of the Inner Harbor of Baltimore, Maryland on a clear summer day.
Aerial view of the Inner Harbor of Baltimore, Maryland on a clear summer day.

31. Maryland

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $58,147.96 to $173,576

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $68,045.87 to $203,122

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $80,429.48 to $240,088

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

30. Massachusetts

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $54,438.17 to $162,502

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $68,368.81 to $204,086

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $83,974.45 to $250,670

&quot;Detroit, Michigan, USA - April 4, 2012: People walking their dog on a sunny day on Belle Isle, a city park in the Detroit River.
"Detroit, Michigan, USA - April 4, 2012: People walking their dog on a sunny day on Belle Isle, a city park in the Detroit River.

29. Michigan

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $41,073.68 to $122,608

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $49,233.61 to $146,966

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $60,088.28 to $179,368

Minnesota St Paul
Minnesota St Paul

28. Minnesota

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $50,252.01 to $150,006

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $60,824.61 to $181,566

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $72,837.71 to $217,426

Tupelo is the county seat and the largest city of Lee County, Mississippi, United States.
Tupelo is the county seat and the largest city of Lee County, Mississippi, United States.

27. Mississippi

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $33,585.09 to $100,254

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $36,874.79 to $110,074

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $44,646.79 to $133,274

Downtown Kansas City, Missouri at daytime under a big blue sky and striking clouds.
Downtown Kansas City, Missouri at daytime under a big blue sky and striking clouds.

26. Missouri

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $40,137.02 to $119,812

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $47,224.28 to $140,968

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $56,973.45 to $170,070

Missoula from Mount Sentinel, in Missoula, Montana.
Missoula from Mount Sentinel, in Missoula, Montana.

25. Montana

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $41,358.43 to $123,458

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $47,905.67 to $143,002

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $57,155.02 to $170,612

Omaha Lincoln
Omaha Lincoln

24. Nebraska

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $45,617.62 to $136,172

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $51,282.47 to $153,082

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $60,474.87 to $180,522

Henderson, USA - February 11, 2014: A photo of Lake Las Vegas.
Henderson, USA - February 11, 2014: A photo of Lake Las Vegas.

23. Nevada

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $42,436.46 to $126,676

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $46,585.10 to $139,060

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $52,754.46 to $157,476

The quaint village of Harrisville New Hampshire reflecting on a small pond in autumn.
The quaint village of Harrisville New Hampshire reflecting on a small pond in autumn.

22. New Hampshire

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $51,969.89 to $155,134

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $63,278.82 to $188,892

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $77,816.48 to $232,288

Jersey City panorama
Jersey City panorama

21. New Jersey

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $54,144.71 to $161,626

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $67,765.81 to $202,286

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $82,698.10 to $246,860

New Mexico
New Mexico

20. New Mexico

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $38,553.14 to $115,084

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $38,622.15 to $115,290

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $43,667.92 to $130,352

picture of manhattan new york.
picture of manhattan new york.

19. New York

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $46,597.83 to $139,098

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $55,155.74 to $164,644

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $67,252.59 to $200,754

Charlotte North Carolina daytime skyline
Charlotte North Carolina daytime skyline

18. North Carolina

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $39,766.51 to $118,706

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $44,938.24 to $134,144

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $54,094.46 to $161,476

Fargo is the most populous city in the state of North Dakota, accounting for over 15% of the state population.
Fargo is the most populous city in the state of North Dakota, accounting for over 15% of the state population.

17. North Dakota

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $50,524.70 to $150,820

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $56,369.11 to $168,266

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $67,521.93 to $201,558

Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio

16. Ohio

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $41,263.96 to $123,176

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $48,556.91 to $144,946

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $58,955.98 to $175,988

Oklahoma-City-Oklahoma
Oklahoma-City-Oklahoma

15. Oklahoma

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $39,604.37 to $118,222

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $43,061.57 to $128,542

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $49,231.60 to $146,960

steel bridge over water with cityscape and skyline in portland.
steel bridge over water with cityscape and skyline in portland.

14. Oregon

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $44,341.27 to $132,362

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $50,984.32 to $152,192

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $59,710.40 to $178,240

Philadelphia Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Pennsylvania

13. Pennsylvania

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $43,328.90 to $129,340

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $53,888.10 to $160,860

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $64,841.26 to $193,556

Providence, Rhode Island was one of the first cities established in the United States.
Providence, Rhode Island was one of the first cities established in the United States.

12. Rhode Island

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $48,213.20 to $143,920

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $55,043.85 to $164,310

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $69,286.71 to $206,826

Greenville, South Carolina at dusk
Greenville, South Carolina at dusk

11. South Carolina

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $39,337.04 to $117,424

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $42,692.40 to $127,440

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $51,590 to $154,000

Sioux Falls is the largest city in the U.
Sioux Falls is the largest city in the U.

10. South Dakota

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $44,333.90 to $132,340

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $49,529.08 to $147,848

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $57,928.87 to $172,922

Nashville Tennessee
Nashville Tennessee

9. Tennessee

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $38,167.22 to $113,932

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $43,790.53 to $130,718

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $51,220.83 to $152,898

Houston Texas
Houston Texas

8. Texas

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $43,321.53 to $129,318

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $47,581.39 to $142,034

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $54,994.94 to $164,164

Salt Lake City panoramic overview in the evening.
Salt Lake City panoramic overview in the evening.

7. Utah

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $44,442.44 to $132,664

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $51,330.71 to $153,226

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $57,409.62 to $171,372

Vermont
Vermont

6. Vermont

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $46,184.44 to $137,864

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $54,231.14 to $161,884

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $63,166.26 to $188,556

Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.
Lynchburg, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.

5. Virginia

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $51,174.60 to $152,760

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $59,441.06 to $177,436

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $70,116.84 to $209,304

Kirkland Washignton
Kirkland Washignton

4. Washington

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $51,331.38 to $153,228

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $58,312.78 to $174,068

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $68,185.23 to $203,538

West Virginia
West Virginia

3. West Virginia

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $34,203.50 to $102,100

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $41,735.64 to $124,584

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $49,760.90 to $148,540

Skyscrapers skyline of Milwukee and reflections in Lake Michigan, WI.
Skyscrapers skyline of Milwukee and reflections in Lake Michigan, WI.

2. Wisconsin

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $44,306.43 to $132,258

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $53,190.63 to $158,778

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $64,167.91 to $191,546

Downtown Laramie, Wyoming.
Downtown Laramie, Wyoming.

1. Wyoming

  • 2-person family middle-class income range: $47,764.30 to $142,580

  • 3-person family middle-class income range: $53,187.95 to $158,770

  • 4-person family middle-class income range: $61,159.61 to $182,566

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much the middle class earns in every state by analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey data to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person middle-class family earns. Pew Research Center defines middle class as making two-thirds (67%) to double (200%) the national median income. For this study, GOBankingRates assumed that a middle-class family earns two-thirds to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. In order to find out how much a middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 0.67 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. Data is accurate as of June 22, 2020.

