What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes that are two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income.
However, because the cost of living and average income varies so widely from state to state, the income needed to be "middle class" in one state could be much more or less than what it takes to be middle class in another. Using Pew's definition of middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey to determine how much two-, three- and four-person families need to earn in every state to qualify for this classification.
Find out the states where it's easiest to be middle class.
Last updated: March 9, 2021
Alabama
2-person family middle-class income range: $37,172.94 to $110,964
3-person family middle-class income range: $42,604.63 to $127,178
4-person family middle-class income range: $52,438.89 to $156,534
Alaska
2-person family middle-class income range: $56,330.92 to $168,152
3-person family middle-class income range: $60,428.64 to $180,384
4-person family middle-class income range: $69,665.26 to $207,956
Arizona
2-person family middle-class income range: $42,284.37 to $126,222
3-person family middle-class income range: $45,197.53 to $134,918
4-person family middle-class income range: $53,119.61 to $158,566
Arkansas
2-person family middle-class income range: $35,087.23 to $104,738
3-person family middle-class income range: $38,855.31 to $115,986
4-person family middle-class income range: $46,507.38 to $138,828
California
2-person family middle-class income range: $50,117.34 to $149,604
3-person family middle-class income range: $54,870.99 to $163,794
4-person family middle-class income range: $62,647.68 to $187,008
Colorado
2-person family middle-class income range: $51,695.19 to $154,314
3-person family middle-class income range: $57,772.76 to $172,456
4-person family middle-class income range: $67,509.20 to $201,520
Connecticut
2-person family middle-class income range: $56,695.40 to $169,240
3-person family middle-class income range: $66,263 to $197,800
4-person family middle-class income range: $80,839.52 to $241,312
Delaware
2-person family middle-class income range: $47,450.07 to $141,642
3-person family middle-class income range: $55,792.91 to $166,546
4-person family middle-class income range: $67,502.50 to $201,500
Florida
2-person family middle-class income range: $39,789.96 to $118,776
3-person family middle-class income range: $43,393.89 to $129,534
4-person family middle-class income range: $51,789.66 to $154,596
Georgia
2-person family middle-class income range: $40,845.21 to $121,926
3-person family middle-class income range: $46,002.20 to $137,320
4-person family middle-class income range: $53,740.03 to $160,418
Hawaii
2-person family middle-class income range: $51,397.71 to $153,426
3-person family middle-class income range: $61,821.57 to $184,542
4-person family middle-class income range: $69,842.14 to $208,484
Idaho
2-person family middle-class income range: $39,885.10 to $119,060
3-person family middle-class income range: $43,232.42 to $129,052
4-person family middle-class income range: $50,060.39 to $149,434
Illinois
2-person family middle-class income range: $47,116.41 to $140,646
3-person family middle-class income range: $54,310.87 to $162,122
4-person family middle-class income range: $65,412.77 to $195,262
Indiana
2-person family middle-class income range: $40,695.80 to $121,480
3-person family middle-class income range: $47,411.21 to $141,526
4-person family middle-class income range: $55,750.03 to $166,418
Iowa
2-person family middle-class income range: $44,792.18 to $133,708
3-person family middle-class income range: $51,367.56 to $153,336
4-person family middle-class income range: $61,254.08 to $182,848
Kansas
2-person family middle-class income range: $44,103.42 to $131,652
3-person family middle-class income range: $50,075.80 to $149,480
4-person family middle-class income range: $58,316.13 to $174,078
Kentucky
2-person family middle-class income range: $36,106.97 to $107,782
3-person family middle-class income range: $42,429.09 to $126,654
4-person family middle-class income range: $52,059 to $155,400
Louisiana
2-person family middle-class income range: $36,315.34 to $108,404
3-person family middle-class income range: $42,047.19 to $125,514
4-person family middle-class income range: $53,242.89 to $158,934
Maine
2-person family middle-class income range: $42,119.55 to $125,730
3-person family middle-class income range: $50,917.32 to $151,992
4-person family middle-class income range: $60,412.56 to $180,336
Maryland
2-person family middle-class income range: $58,147.96 to $173,576
3-person family middle-class income range: $68,045.87 to $203,122
4-person family middle-class income range: $80,429.48 to $240,088
Massachusetts
2-person family middle-class income range: $54,438.17 to $162,502
3-person family middle-class income range: $68,368.81 to $204,086
4-person family middle-class income range: $83,974.45 to $250,670
Michigan
2-person family middle-class income range: $41,073.68 to $122,608
3-person family middle-class income range: $49,233.61 to $146,966
4-person family middle-class income range: $60,088.28 to $179,368
Minnesota
2-person family middle-class income range: $50,252.01 to $150,006
3-person family middle-class income range: $60,824.61 to $181,566
4-person family middle-class income range: $72,837.71 to $217,426
Mississippi
2-person family middle-class income range: $33,585.09 to $100,254
3-person family middle-class income range: $36,874.79 to $110,074
4-person family middle-class income range: $44,646.79 to $133,274
Missouri
2-person family middle-class income range: $40,137.02 to $119,812
3-person family middle-class income range: $47,224.28 to $140,968
4-person family middle-class income range: $56,973.45 to $170,070
Montana
2-person family middle-class income range: $41,358.43 to $123,458
3-person family middle-class income range: $47,905.67 to $143,002
4-person family middle-class income range: $57,155.02 to $170,612
Nebraska
2-person family middle-class income range: $45,617.62 to $136,172
3-person family middle-class income range: $51,282.47 to $153,082
4-person family middle-class income range: $60,474.87 to $180,522
Nevada
2-person family middle-class income range: $42,436.46 to $126,676
3-person family middle-class income range: $46,585.10 to $139,060
4-person family middle-class income range: $52,754.46 to $157,476
New Hampshire
2-person family middle-class income range: $51,969.89 to $155,134
3-person family middle-class income range: $63,278.82 to $188,892
4-person family middle-class income range: $77,816.48 to $232,288
New Jersey
2-person family middle-class income range: $54,144.71 to $161,626
3-person family middle-class income range: $67,765.81 to $202,286
4-person family middle-class income range: $82,698.10 to $246,860
New Mexico
2-person family middle-class income range: $38,553.14 to $115,084
3-person family middle-class income range: $38,622.15 to $115,290
4-person family middle-class income range: $43,667.92 to $130,352
New York
2-person family middle-class income range: $46,597.83 to $139,098
3-person family middle-class income range: $55,155.74 to $164,644
4-person family middle-class income range: $67,252.59 to $200,754
North Carolina
2-person family middle-class income range: $39,766.51 to $118,706
3-person family middle-class income range: $44,938.24 to $134,144
4-person family middle-class income range: $54,094.46 to $161,476
North Dakota
2-person family middle-class income range: $50,524.70 to $150,820
3-person family middle-class income range: $56,369.11 to $168,266
4-person family middle-class income range: $67,521.93 to $201,558
Ohio
2-person family middle-class income range: $41,263.96 to $123,176
3-person family middle-class income range: $48,556.91 to $144,946
4-person family middle-class income range: $58,955.98 to $175,988
Oklahoma
2-person family middle-class income range: $39,604.37 to $118,222
3-person family middle-class income range: $43,061.57 to $128,542
4-person family middle-class income range: $49,231.60 to $146,960
Oregon
2-person family middle-class income range: $44,341.27 to $132,362
3-person family middle-class income range: $50,984.32 to $152,192
4-person family middle-class income range: $59,710.40 to $178,240
Pennsylvania
2-person family middle-class income range: $43,328.90 to $129,340
3-person family middle-class income range: $53,888.10 to $160,860
4-person family middle-class income range: $64,841.26 to $193,556
Rhode Island
2-person family middle-class income range: $48,213.20 to $143,920
3-person family middle-class income range: $55,043.85 to $164,310
4-person family middle-class income range: $69,286.71 to $206,826
South Carolina
2-person family middle-class income range: $39,337.04 to $117,424
3-person family middle-class income range: $42,692.40 to $127,440
4-person family middle-class income range: $51,590 to $154,000
South Dakota
2-person family middle-class income range: $44,333.90 to $132,340
3-person family middle-class income range: $49,529.08 to $147,848
4-person family middle-class income range: $57,928.87 to $172,922
Tennessee
2-person family middle-class income range: $38,167.22 to $113,932
3-person family middle-class income range: $43,790.53 to $130,718
4-person family middle-class income range: $51,220.83 to $152,898
Texas
2-person family middle-class income range: $43,321.53 to $129,318
3-person family middle-class income range: $47,581.39 to $142,034
4-person family middle-class income range: $54,994.94 to $164,164
Utah
2-person family middle-class income range: $44,442.44 to $132,664
3-person family middle-class income range: $51,330.71 to $153,226
4-person family middle-class income range: $57,409.62 to $171,372
Vermont
2-person family middle-class income range: $46,184.44 to $137,864
3-person family middle-class income range: $54,231.14 to $161,884
4-person family middle-class income range: $63,166.26 to $188,556
Virginia
2-person family middle-class income range: $51,174.60 to $152,760
3-person family middle-class income range: $59,441.06 to $177,436
4-person family middle-class income range: $70,116.84 to $209,304
Washington
2-person family middle-class income range: $51,331.38 to $153,228
3-person family middle-class income range: $58,312.78 to $174,068
4-person family middle-class income range: $68,185.23 to $203,538
West Virginia
2-person family middle-class income range: $34,203.50 to $102,100
3-person family middle-class income range: $41,735.64 to $124,584
4-person family middle-class income range: $49,760.90 to $148,540
Wisconsin
2-person family middle-class income range: $44,306.43 to $132,258
3-person family middle-class income range: $53,190.63 to $158,778
4-person family middle-class income range: $64,167.91 to $191,546
Wyoming
2-person family middle-class income range: $47,764.30 to $142,580
3-person family middle-class income range: $53,187.95 to $158,770
4-person family middle-class income range: $61,159.61 to $182,566
Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting of this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much the middle class earns in every state by analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey data to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person middle-class family earns. Pew Research Center defines middle class as making two-thirds (67%) to double (200%) the national median income. For this study, GOBankingRates assumed that a middle-class family earns two-thirds to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. In order to find out how much a middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 0.67 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. Data is accurate as of June 22, 2020.
