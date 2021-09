What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes that are two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income.

However, because the cost of living and average income varies so widely from state to state, the income needed to be "middle class" in one state could be much more or less than what it takes to be middle class in another. Using Pew's definition of middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey to determine how much two-, three- and four-person families need to earn in every state to qualify for this classification.

Last updated: June 17, 2021

Alabama

2-person family middle-class income range: $37,172.94 to $110,964



3-person family middle-class income range: $42,604.63 to $127,178

4-person family middle-class income range: $52,438.89 to $156,534

Alaska

2-person family middle-class income range: $56,330.92 to $168,152



3-person family middle-class income range: $60,428.64 to $180,384

4-person family middle-class income range: $69,665.26 to $207,956

Arizona

2-person family middle-class income range: $42,284.37 to $126,222

3-person family middle-class income range: $45,197.53 to $134,918

4-person family middle-class income range: $53,119.61 to $158,566

Arkansas

2-person family middle-class income range: $35,087.23 to $104,738

3-person family middle-class income range: $38,855.31 to $115,986

4-person family middle-class income range: $46,507.38 to $138,828

California

2-person family middle-class income range: $50,117.34 to $149,604

3-person family middle-class income range: $54,870.99 to $163,794

4-person family middle-class income range: $62,647.68 to $187,008

Colorado

2-person family middle-class income range: $51,695.19 to $154,314

3-person family middle-class income range: $57,772.76 to $172,456

4-person family middle-class income range: $67,509.20 to $201,520



Connecticut

2-person family middle-class income range: $56,695.40 to $169,240

3-person family middle-class income range: $66,263 to $197,800

4-person family middle-class income range: $80,839.52 to $241,312

Delaware

2-person family middle-class income range: $47,450.07 to $141,642

3-person family middle-class income range: $55,792.91 to $166,546



4-person family middle-class income range: $67,502.50 to $201,500

Florida

2-person family middle-class income range: $39,789.96 to $118,776

3-person family middle-class income range: $43,393.89 to $129,534

4-person family middle-class income range: $51,789.66 to $154,596

Georgia

2-person family middle-class income range: $40,845.21 to $121,926

3-person family middle-class income range: $46,002.20 to $137,320

4-person family middle-class income range: $53,740.03 to $160,418

Hawaii

2-person family middle-class income range: $51,397.71 to $153,426

3-person family middle-class income range: $61,821.57 to $184,542

4-person family middle-class income range: $69,842.14 to $208,484

Idaho

2-person family middle-class income range: $39,885.10 to $119,060

3-person family middle-class income range: $43,232.42 to $129,052

4-person family middle-class income range: $50,060.39 to $149,434

Illinois

2-person family middle-class income range: $47,116.41 to $140,646

3-person family middle-class income range: $54,310.87 to $162,122

4-person family middle-class income range: $65,412.77 to $195,262

Indiana

2-person family middle-class income range: $40,695.80 to $121,480

3-person family middle-class income range: $47,411.21 to $141,526

4-person family middle-class income range: $55,750.03 to $166,418

Iowa

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,792.18 to $133,708

3-person family middle-class income range: $51,367.56 to $153,336

4-person family middle-class income range: $61,254.08 to $182,848

Kansas

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,103.42 to $131,652

3-person family middle-class income range: $50,075.80 to $149,480

4-person family middle-class income range: $58,316.13 to $174,078

Kentucky

2-person family middle-class income range: $36,106.97 to $107,782

3-person family middle-class income range: $42,429.09 to $126,654

4-person family middle-class income range: $52,059 to $155,400

Louisiana

2-person family middle-class income range: $36,315.34 to $108,404

3-person family middle-class income range: $42,047.19 to $125,514

4-person family middle-class income range: $53,242.89 to $158,934

Maine

2-person family middle-class income range: $42,119.55 to $125,730

3-person family middle-class income range: $50,917.32 to $151,992

4-person family middle-class income range: $60,412.56 to $180,336

Maryland

2-person family middle-class income range: $58,147.96 to $173,576

3-person family middle-class income range: $68,045.87 to $203,122

4-person family middle-class income range: $80,429.48 to $240,088

Massachusetts

2-person family middle-class income range: $54,438.17 to $162,502

3-person family middle-class income range: $68,368.81 to $204,086

4-person family middle-class income range: $83,974.45 to $250,670

Michigan

2-person family middle-class income range: $41,073.68 to $122,608

3-person family middle-class income range: $49,233.61 to $146,966

4-person family middle-class income range: $60,088.28 to $179,368

Minnesota

2-person family middle-class income range: $50,252.01 to $150,006

3-person family middle-class income range: $60,824.61 to $181,566

4-person family middle-class income range: $72,837.71 to $217,426

Mississippi

2-person family middle-class income range: $33,585.09 to $100,254



3-person family middle-class income range: $36,874.79 to $110,074



4-person family middle-class income range: $44,646.79 to $133,274

Missouri

2-person family middle-class income range: $40,137.02 to $119,812

3-person family middle-class income range: $47,224.28 to $140,968

4-person family middle-class income range: $56,973.45 to $170,070

Montana

2-person family middle-class income range: $41,358.43 to $123,458

3-person family middle-class income range: $47,905.67 to $143,002

4-person family middle-class income range: $57,155.02 to $170,612

Nebraska

2-person family middle-class income range: $45,617.62 to $136,172

3-person family middle-class income range: $51,282.47 to $153,082

4-person family middle-class income range: $60,474.87 to $180,522

Nevada

2-person family middle-class income range: $42,436.46 to $126,676

3-person family middle-class income range: $46,585.10 to $139,060

4-person family middle-class income range: $52,754.46 to $157,476

New Hampshire

2-person family middle-class income range: $51,969.89 to $155,134

3-person family middle-class income range: $63,278.82 to $188,892

4-person family middle-class income range: $77,816.48 to $232,288

New Jersey

2-person family middle-class income range: $54,144.71 to $161,626

3-person family middle-class income range: $67,765.81 to $202,286

4-person family middle-class income range: $82,698.10 to $246,860

New Mexico

2-person family middle-class income range: $38,553.14 to $115,084

3-person family middle-class income range: $38,622.15 to $115,290

4-person family middle-class income range: $43,667.92 to $130,352

New York

2-person family middle-class income range: $46,597.83 to $139,098

3-person family middle-class income range: $55,155.74 to $164,644

4-person family middle-class income range: $67,252.59 to $200,754

North Carolina

2-person family middle-class income range: $39,766.51 to $118,706

3-person family middle-class income range: $44,938.24 to $134,144

4-person family middle-class income range: $54,094.46 to $161,476

North Dakota

2-person family middle-class income range: $50,524.70 to $150,820

3-person family middle-class income range: $56,369.11 to $168,266

4-person family middle-class income range: $67,521.93 to $201,558

Ohio

2-person family middle-class income range: $41,263.96 to $123,176

3-person family middle-class income range: $48,556.91 to $144,946

4-person family middle-class income range: $58,955.98 to $175,988

Oklahoma

2-person family middle-class income range: $39,604.37 to $118,222

3-person family middle-class income range: $43,061.57 to $128,542

4-person family middle-class income range: $49,231.60 to $146,960

Oregon

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,341.27 to $132,362

3-person family middle-class income range: $50,984.32 to $152,192

4-person family middle-class income range: $59,710.40 to $178,240

Pennsylvania

2-person family middle-class income range: $43,328.90 to $129,340

3-person family middle-class income range: $53,888.10 to $160,860

4-person family middle-class income range: $64,841.26 to $193,556

Rhode Island

2-person family middle-class income range: $48,213.20 to $143,920

3-person family middle-class income range: $55,043.85 to $164,310

4-person family middle-class income range: $69,286.71 to $206,826

South Carolina

2-person family middle-class income range: $39,337.04 to $117,424

3-person family middle-class income range: $42,692.40 to $127,440

4-person family middle-class income range: $51,590 to $154,000

South Dakota

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,333.90 to $132,340

3-person family middle-class income range: $49,529.08 to $147,848

4-person family middle-class income range: $57,928.87 to $172,922

Tennessee

2-person family middle-class income range: $38,167.22 to $113,932

3-person family middle-class income range: $43,790.53 to $130,718

4-person family middle-class income range: $51,220.83 to $152,898

Texas

2-person family middle-class income range: $43,321.53 to $129,318

3-person family middle-class income range: $47,581.39 to $142,034

4-person family middle-class income range: $54,994.94 to $164,164

Utah

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,442.44 to $132,664

3-person family middle-class income range: $51,330.71 to $153,226

4-person family middle-class income range: $57,409.62 to $171,372

Vermont

2-person family middle-class income range: $46,184.44 to $137,864

3-person family middle-class income range: $54,231.14 to $161,884

4-person family middle-class income range: $63,166.26 to $188,556

Virginia

2-person family middle-class income range: $51,174.60 to $152,760

3-person family middle-class income range: $59,441.06 to $177,436

4-person family middle-class income range: $70,116.84 to $209,304

Washington

2-person family middle-class income range: $51,331.38 to $153,228

3-person family middle-class income range: $58,312.78 to $174,068

4-person family middle-class income range: $68,185.23 to $203,538

West Virginia

2-person family middle-class income range: $34,203.50 to $102,100

3-person family middle-class income range: $41,735.64 to $124,584

4-person family middle-class income range: $49,760.90 to $148,540

Wisconsin

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,306.43 to $132,258

3-person family middle-class income range: $53,190.63 to $158,778

4-person family middle-class income range: $64,167.91 to $191,546

Wyoming

2-person family middle-class income range: $47,764.30 to $142,580

3-person family middle-class income range: $53,187.95 to $158,770

4-person family middle-class income range: $61,159.61 to $182,566

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much the middle class earns in every state by analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey data to determine how much a two-, three- and four-person middle-class family earns. Pew Research Center defines middle class as making two-thirds (67%) to double (200%) the national median income. For this study, GOBankingRates assumed that a middle-class family earns two-thirds to double the median income for a family of its size in its state. In order to find out how much a middle-class family is earning, GOBankingRates multiplied each median income by 0.67 for the lower limit and by 2 for the upper limit. Data is accurate as of June 22, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?