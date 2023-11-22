How is National Insurance changing and what is income tax?

National Insurance will be cut for 29 million workers, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in his Autumn Statement.

However, previous changes to National Insurance (NI) and income tax mean some people will still pay more in tax overall.

What is National Insurance?

NI is the second biggest source of money for the government, and rules apply across the whole of the UK.

For employees, it is similar to income tax. A fixed percentage of the money you earn is deducted from your wages. Employers also have to pay NI contributions (NICs).

Eligibility for certain benefits including the state pension depends on the amount of National Insurance contributions you have paid.

How is National Insurance changing?

From 6 January 2024, 27 million workers will pay 10% on their earnings between £12,571 and £50,270 instead of the current 12%.

Mr Hunt said the cut is worth £450 a year to a worker earning £35,400.

He also announced two changes to NI for the UK's two million self-employed people.

From 6 April 2024, they will pay 8% on their profits between £12,571 and £50,270, down from 9% at the moment. The government says the cut will be worth £350 a year for an average self-employed person earning £28,200.

From the same date, self-employed people will no longer have to pay a separate category of NI called Class 2 contributions.

The chancellor said this would save the average self-employed person £192 a year, without damaging their NI contributions record or benefits entitlement.

It remains the case that NI on income and profits above £50,270 is 2%.

NI is not paid by people over state pension age even if they are still working.

What is happening to National Insurance thresholds?

As wages rise, more people will have to pay NI for the first time.

That is because the chancellor has frozen the level of income at which you start paying NI, known as the threshold - currently £12,570.

Thresholds used to rise every year, typically in line with inflation. But the chancellor has said they will remain unchanged until April 2028.

Why are millions paying more income tax?

The amount of income tax you pay also depends on thresholds: the levels of income at which people either start paying tax, or have to pay higher rates of tax. These are also being frozen until 2028.

This means the tax-free personal allowance will also remain at £12,570. Most taxpayers do not pay any tax on income below this level.

The point at which higher tax rates take effect will also not change.

As with NI, as wages rise, more people will start paying tax, and more people will qualify for higher rates of tax, increasing the total amount of income tax they pay.

The freezes will create 3.2 million extra taxpayers by 2028, and 2.6 million more people will pay higher rates of tax. That's according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) - which independently assesses the government's economic plans.

It expects the policy to raise £25.5bn more a year by 2027-28 than if the NI and income tax thresholds had gone up in line with the CPI measure of inflation.

What is the basic rate of income tax?

You pay the basic rate of income tax on earnings between £12,571 and £50,270 a year.

The basic rate is 20%, so a fifth of the money you earn between those amounts goes to the government in income tax.

What is the higher rate of income tax?

The higher rate of income tax is 40%, and is paid on earnings between £50,271 and £125,140.

Once you earn more than £100,000 a year, you also start losing your tax-free personal allowance. This means you have to pay income tax of 40% on some of the first £12,570 of your earnings.

You lose £1 of your personal allowance for every £2 that your income goes above £100,000. So if you earn more than £125,140 a year, you no longer get any tax-free personal allowance.

What is the additional rate of income tax?

The additional rate of income tax is 45%, and is paid on all earnings above £125,140 a year.

The government says about 629,000 people pay the additional rate of income tax.

Which types of income do you pay tax on?

You pay income tax to the government on earnings from employment and profits from self-employment during the tax year, which runs from 6 April to 5 April the following year.

Income tax is also due on some benefits and pensions, the money you get from renting out property, and returns from savings and investments above certain limits.

These rules apply in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Scotland has different tax rules to the rest of the UK.

Who pays most in income tax?

For most families in the UK, income tax is the single biggest tax they pay. You can see that in the dark green bars in the chart below.

But poorer households tend to pay a bigger share of their taxes through taxes on the money they spend such as VAT and duties, rather than the money they earn. These "indirect taxes" are shown in the blue areas in each bar.

For the poorest fifth of households, VAT is the biggest single tax paid.

Bar chart showing how much of families' incomes goes on income tax, NI, council tax, VAT and duties. The chart shows this split for the poorest fifth of households up to the richest fifth.

How is tax different in Scotland?

Some income tax rates are different in Scotland because of powers devolved to the Scottish Parliament.

These are the Scottish income tax rates from April 2023:

Tax-free personal allowance : £12,570 (reduced by £1 for every £2 earned above £100,000)

Starter rate of 19% : £12,571 to £14,732

Scottish basic rate of 20% : £14,733 to £25,688

Intermediate rate of 21% : £25,689 to £43,662

Higher rate of 42% : £43,663 to £125,140

Top rate of 47%: above £125,140

What income taxes will you pay in Scotland?

How high are UK taxes historically?

Total UK tax take . As a % of the size of the economy. .

One way of measuring how high taxes are is to consider the amount of tax raised as a proportion of the size of the economy.

Under current plans, the amount of money the government takes in tax is forecast to rise to 37.7% of the size of the economy by 2027-28, up from an estimated 36.9% in 2023-2024.

By that measure, it would be the highest level of tax the UK has ever seen.

How do UK taxes compare with other countries?

If you look at the amount of tax raised as a proportion of the size of the economy in 2021 - the most recent year for which international comparisons can be made - the figure was 33.5%.

That puts the UK right in the middle of the G7 group of big economies.

Tax burdens in the G7. Tax revenue as a % of GDP 2021. The tax burden in the UK in 2021 was right in the middle of the G7 as a proportion of GDP. France, Italy and Germany were higher. Canada, Japan and the US were lower. .

France, Italy and Germany tax more, Canada, Japan and the US tax less.