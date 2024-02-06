Income tax would rise by 4pc to fund Labour’s £28bn green borrowing, says Hunt

Sir Keir Starmer restated the £28 billion figure on Tuesday despite it having already become the source of Tory attacks - MARIA UNGER

Income tax would have to rise by up to 4 per cent to fund Labour’s £28 billion green borrowing commitment, Jeremy Hunt has said.

The Chancellor warned either taxpayers or large businesses would have to pay for the pledge, which has been thrown into doubt in recent weeks.

Rachel Reeves, Mr Hunt’s Labour shadow, has repeatedly refused to use the £28 billion figure, which the party first announced in 2021 but now insists is subject to its fiscal rules.

Speaking at Treasury questions when asked by a Tory MP where Labour would find the sum, Mr Hunt said: “I’m curious as to where that figure, £28 billion, has come from.

“But, as she has asked it, I will tell her that to increase spending by £28 billion – if you’re going to stick to fiscal rules, as the party opposite claims they will do – it would mean increasing income tax by four per cent or increasing the corporation tax they say they’re going to cap by eight per cent.”

Mr Hunt said: 'I’m curious as to where that figure, £28 billion, has come from.' - PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer restated the £28 billion figure on Tuesday, despite it having already become the source of Tory attacks.

Labour has said it would “ramp up” borrowing to invest the amount in the second half of the next parliament, providing the financial circumstances allow.

It came as Tory backbenchers piled growing pressure on Mr Hunt to cut taxes for businesses at the Budget on March 6.

Sir Edward Leigh, a former minister, told the Commons: “Becoming an entrepreneur in this country has become increasingly purgatorial in the last 25 years.

“What small businessmen want is not more handouts from the Government, not more allowances but lower taxes, simpler taxes.

“They want less regulation not more regulation, they want flatter taxes, they want the Government to get off their backs and shove off.”

Jonathan Gullis, a leading member of the New Conservatives caucus of MPs on the Tory Right, urged Mr Hunt to increase the VAT registration threshold to £250,000.

“I will say that we will take any measures very seriously if they help small businesses,” Mr Hunt replied.

“They are the lifeblood of the country and we will look at those measures very carefully.”

Other Conservative MPs called on the Government to increase business rates relief, scrap the so-called ‘tourist tax’ and reform IR35 regulation for small businesses.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.