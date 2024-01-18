Incoming 'Arctic Blast': Tompkins County officials, NWS warn of frigid temps this weekend

Tompkins County sent out a safety alert Thursday afternoon, alerting the public of an impending "Arctic Blast" headed toward the Finger Lakes region.

"Forecasters say a blast of arctic air will impact our region this weekend, ushering in some of the coldest temperatures of the season and sending wind chill readings below zero," the alert said.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, The National Weather Service's Binghamton Headquarters has issued a Hazardous Weather outlook for much of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Binghamton, Mark Pellerito, said temperatures will fall through the teens Friday night, to around 10 degrees by Saturday morning, adding “Saturday will likely be the coldest air we’ve experienced thus far this winter."

Snow coated the streets in downtown Ithaca on Jan 6. when John Kucko took this photo, and a similar arctic blast is positioned to do the same this weekend, according to forecasters.

North-westerly winds of up to 35 miles per hour combined with freezing temperatures will result in persistent wind chills of 5 to 10 degrees below zero, he said.

The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response reminded residents reading the alert to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against frostbite and hypothermia.

Extremely low wind chills can pose a risk to anyone outdoors for extended periods of time without protective clothing, causing signs of hypothermia including shivering, exhaustion, confusion and memory loss, among many other harmful effects.

Geoff Dunn, Community Preparedness Coordinator for Tompkins County Emergency Response advised county residents to limit time outdoors, dress in layers, and wear warm clothing, especially during this weekends blast.

If signs of hypothermia or frostbite appear, get out of the cold immediately and call 9-1-1.

Further winter weather safety information is available on the county website, and www.ready.gov

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: National Weather Service says wind chills will reach below zero