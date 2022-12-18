Incoming Bernalillo County sheriff looks to build trust, improve community policing

Dec. 18—Before John Allen could ever dream of being being sheriff of Bernalillo County, he failed the department's stretching exam in 1996.

"That was my first failure, and I'll never forget it was at Milne Stadium," Allen said. "I cried like a baby in my car. I was like 'What am I going to do now?' Because I just did the total sacrifice and gave up my full-ride scholarship."

The sheriff-elect said he was unfulfilled during his three years at the University of New Mexico majoring in criminology, which led him to try to become a deputy.

While he failed initially, Allen's decision to forgo his scholarship led him to become a patrolman with the New Mexico State Police. He would go on to hold supervisory roles at the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office before serving as a lead instructor at Central New Mexico Community College's Law Enforcement Academy.

"You've got to give up to go up," he said.

Allen, a Democrat, won a contentious election in November to succeed Sheriff Manuel Gonzales, a fellow Democrat who didn't run for another term. While he defeated Republican rival Paul Pacheco with 54 percent of the vote, allegations of misconduct against Allen from his time in law enforcement became prominent talking points during the campaign.

Pacheco ran ads accusing Allen of lying in court about an illegal search he conducted as a rookie state police officer in 1999. The sheriff-elect has admitted to illegally searching the bed of a truck, where he found a toolbox containing cocaine. Criminal charges against the man whose truck he searched were dropped, and the man received about $30,000 in a subsequent civil suit.

"Allen had perjured himself in court while attempting to fabricate testimony in order to ensure the conviction of a Hispanic male," a November news release from Pacheco's campaign stated.

A second attack on Allen came in the form of a misconduct report Gonzales filed with the state Department of Public Safety on June 7 — the day Allen was chosen to be the Democratic nominee for Bernalillo County sheriff — accusing him of overtime abuse while working at the sheriff's office. Allen left the department in 2019 and cited internal attempts to smear his name before the 2022 election as a reason for his departure. DPS chose not to investigate the allegations of misconduct.

"Sheriff Manny Gonzales has again broken the law, this time by using county taxpayer resources for a political purpose: to attempt to defeat the candidate he does not want to succeed him," an October news release from Allen's campaign stated.

With the election behind him, Allen said he "110 percent" believes Gonzales' actions were politically motivated and denied ever having abused overtime at the sheriff's office.

He added Pacheco's insinuation he targeted a Hispanic man is "bull crap."

"The biggest thing that angered me and was offensive to Hispanic people, which my is wife and my in-laws, is saying that I target Hispanic people. ... I'm a Black man, so that actually made me laugh," Allen said.

"I knew things would come; I didn't know they would get that dirty. That was more disappointing to me coming from another law enforcement officer to try to smear my name," Allen said.

The sheriff-elect said he has met with Gonzales since his election to talk about the transition of power and feels good about their cooperation in spite of having "a very contentious relationship for years."

"His statement to me was, 'I believe I was successful here in the people I've hired and [things I've] done so far. Why would I not want it to be successful when I leave?' " Allen said. "I'll give [Gonzales] all due credit for him being cooperative."

Gonzales said he was not politically motivated when he submitted the misconduct report against Allen and added the move fell in line with his strong reputation for holding people accountable.

"He was no exception," Gonzales said.

The current sheriff said he invited Allen to his office after the election and they have had productive conversations on how to be successful in the job he's held for the past eight years.

"I would tell anybody that was going to assume this seat to ensure that they surround themselves with the level of executive experience that it takes to fulfill the administrative and operational duties that it takes to run the largest sheriff's office in the state of New Mexico efficiently and effectively," the sheriff said.

Allen, for his part, has already started making changes to the department's administrative structure by creating the position of major. He said the position will help streamline the chain of command.

"I spoke to a lot of business people, and they looked at our chain of command — and law enforcement is different — they were already confused and like 'How does this even flow?' " Allen said. "That's why I came up with one of the major positions. ... When you look at it from a project management standpoint, I don't think there's a proper flow of reporting and making sure that we're efficient."

The incoming sheriff said he is working to create a behavioral health unit for the department and is thinking of making a voluntary database where people who have a family member with behavioral health issues can provide information on their living situation and condition in case deputies encounter them during an incident.

Allen also discussed the need for "community policing" in Bernalillo County, which he said would not just be a few events a year around the holidays where his office engages with those it serves.

"That stuff needs to happen 365 [days a year], and it doesn't," Allen said. "Walking around and [a deputy] sees a kid playing basketball, go shoot a couple of hoops with him and talk some trash to him. It's OK to talk trash to make sure that [the community knows] 'Hey, we're people also.' "

Allen said he spoke with a number of people during the campaign who do not instinctively trust law enforcement and added the best way to change that is to get out into the community and interact with people.

"What will be different with my community policing ... [is] you'll see me doing it," Allen said. "I hope the deputies are ready to hear me out there in service, answering calls, talking to community members in uniform just like they wear and leading by example.

"That's something I've actually dreamed about since deciding to run for sheriff."