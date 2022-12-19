Incoming GOP congressman George Santos reportedly lied about his employment history, where he went to college, losing four employees in the Pulse nightclub shooting, and possibly his residence

Representative-elect George Santos at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Scott Olson/Getty Images

An incoming GOP congressman from Long Island has several gaps in his resume, according to a NYT report.

He appears to have lied about his employment history, his college degree, and possibly his residence.

He also claimed to have lost four employees in the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting.

George Santos made history when he unexpectedly became the first non-incumbent out gay Republican to be elected to Congress in a "red wave" that swept New York state in the November midterm elections.

And according to a New York Times investigation, he may have a historically large amount of questions to answer about his resume.

The investigation found that Santos, who was elected to represent a Long Island district currently held by Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, may have made numerous misrepresentations of key aspects of his background.

First, his description of his employment doesn't add up:

His biography says he's worked at Goldman Sachs, but spokeswoman Abbey Collins told the Times there's no record of his employment at the company.

He's also said he was a "associate asset manager" at Citigroup, but spokeswoman Danielle Romero-Apsilos said it also couldn't confirm that he worked there, and said that the company sold off its asset management operations in 2005, which is five years before he claims to have graduated college.

The Times found no IRS record of his a charity he says he owns, Friends of Pets United, and the beneficiary of a 2017 fundraiser by the group told the Times that they'd never received any of the money that was raised.

Second, he's reportedly faced numerous evictions, claimed to be a landlord himself, and may not live at his current address:

He was evicted in 2015 from a residence in Whitestone, Queens, after owing $2,250 in unpaid rent, per the Times. The landlord, Maria Tulumba, told the paper he was a "nice guy" and "respectful" tenant.

He was evicted in 2017 from a residence in Sunnyside, Queens, after owing more than $10,000 in unpaid rent. Santos received a $12,208 fine.

He claimed to be a landlord in 2021, but did not list any properties in New York on financial disclosure forms from either his 2020 or 2022 campaigns.

The Times tried to interview him on Sunday at an address where he's registered to vote, but a person there said they weren't familiar with him.

Story continues

Third, his higher education history appears to be a lie as well:

He's said he graduated with a degree in economics and finance from Baruch College, a public 4-year college in New York City, in 2010. But representatives from the school told the Times they had no record of his enrollment, despite searching multiple variations of his name.

A biography on the National Republican Campaign Committee website says he went to New York University as well, but a spokesman for the university told the Times they had no attendance records that matched his name and birth date.

Fourth, there's still a mystery as to where his money in coming from:

He's reported a $750,000 salary and $1 million from a now-dissolved entity called the "Devolder Organization."

The firm had been described in numerous ways, including as his "family's firm" that manages $80 million in assets and as a capital introduction consulting company. He did not list any clients.

He was also the regional director of Harbor City Capital, a Florida-based company, when it was accused of running a more than $17 million Ponzi scheme. He's publicly denied knowledge of the scheme, according to the Times.

Fifth, he claimed to have lost four employees in the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting:

He made the claim during an interview after his election, but the Times review found that none of the 49 victims of the Orlando shooting appeared to be associated with any of his firms.

The office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not respond to Insider's request for comment. Late on Monday, Santos issued a statement through his lawyer, Joseph Murray, that did not refute any of the facts uncovered by the New York Times.

Read the original article on Business Insider