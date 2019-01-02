Trump Taunts Romney After Critical Op-Ed, Asks, ‘Is He a Flake?’

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump responded to Mitt Romney’s scathing criticism by calling on the incoming Republican senator to be a “team player” instead of emulating another party member who challenged him -- outgoing Senator Jeff Flake.

“Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not,” Trump tweeted Wednesday after Romney wrote an opinion column in the Washington Post calling the president’s character shortfalls “glaring” and saying his “words and actions have caused dismay around the world.”

Trump wrote that he would “much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!”

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor, wrote Tuesday that the president has “not risen to the mantle of the office,” distancing himself from Trump just two days before he will be sworn into the Senate. Romney won the Utah seat long held by GOP Senator Orrin Hatch in the November midterm elections.

Romney’s pointed criticism of the president suggests he may seek a role as a moral center for the GOP, after the death of Arizona Republican Senator John McCain left a vacuum. Two of the GOP’s most outspoken Senate critics of Trump -- Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee -- will also leave the Senate when the new congressional session begins Thursday.

Later Wednesday, Romney said on CNN that he won’t run for president again in 2020 and said he wants "to see what the alternatives are" before deciding whom to endorse for president. He said a solution on border security to resolve the partial shutdown needs to be a "win-win" for both parties.

Also on CNN, Romney called Russian President Vladimir Putin an "awful leader."

Romney’s Role

If Romney seeks the role of a critic, he may find himself alone like Flake and Corker, who tried to take on Trump over issues including his tariffs against China and allies like Canada. Other Republicans haven’t been willing to go along, as Trump continues to have a passionate and vocal base of support among a significant segment of GOP voters. But Romney’s stature in the party and in his home state may give him wider latitude to act as a counterweight to Trump in the party.

In the op-ed, Romney said many of Trump’s policies -- on taxes, deregulation, confronting China on trade and appointing conservative judges -- have been longtime Republican goals. But he said setting policy is only part of a presidency.

“A president should demonstrate the essential qualities of honesty and integrity, and elevate the national discourse with comity and mutual respect,” Romney wrote. “As a nation, we have been blessed with presidents who have called on the greatness of the American spirit. With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring.”

He also blasted Trump actions he said undermined U.S. leadership and alliances around the world.

“The world needs American leadership, and it is in America’s interest to provide it,” he wrote. “A world led by authoritarian regimes is a world -- and an America -- with less prosperity, less freedom, less peace.”

Although Trump endorsed Romney in the 2012 presidential campaign, the relationship took a more bitter direction in 2016. Romney emerged as a leader of the GOP “Never Trump” movement, attacking Trump as a “phony” and urging primary voters to pick someone else. Trump retorted by calling Romney “a choke artist” for losing to Barack Obama.

Tensions between the two seemed to relax after the election. Trump even considered Romney for secretary of state, but chose Rex Tillerson instead.

Romney also was hit a bit closer to home on Wednesday, when Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, his niece, tweeted that his comments about Trump hurt the party. McDaniel has been a Trump loyalist.

“POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7,” McDaniel tweeted. “For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive.”