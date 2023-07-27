Incoming Lubbock Coronado track coach charged with domestic violence, public intoxication

Police on Sunday arrested the incoming head coach of the Coronado High School boys track and field team after a responding to a domestic disturbance at his home in central Lubbock.

Christian Marquez, 28, was booked Sunday into the Lubbock County Detention Center on misdemeanor counts of assault domestic violence, public intoxication and failing to identify, according to jail records.

Assault domestic violence is a class A misdemeanor that carries a punishment of up to a year in jail.

He was released Monday on bond, records show.

His arrest stems from a Lubbock police investigation into a domestic disturbance at his home in the 3400 block of 28th Street.

Responding officers spoke with Marquez's ex-girlfriend, who did not appear to have any visible injuries.

The report states the woman was crying and emotional as she recounted the alleged abuse.

She said she was passing through Lubbock and met up with Marquez and the two went to a bar where they drank.

However, she said the two argued because Marquez was speaking with other women at the bar. They left in Marquez's vehicle and continued arguing on the way to his home where she left her vehicle.

At one point during the drive, she said, Marquez struck her face and she felt pain.

When they arrived, she said she went into Marquez's home to look for her cell phone. But she couldn't find it and decided to leave and went to her vehicle. However, she said Marquez grabbed her by the hair, dragged her out of her vehicle and told her to continue looking for her phone inside his home.

The woman said she couldn't find the phone inside the home and believed she may have left it in one of the bags inside her vehicle. When she returned to her vehicle to look for her phone, she said Marquez reportedly grabbed the belongings in her vehicle and began throwing them across the front yard.

The woman said Marquez got a phone call and began throwing her belongings back into her vehicle, hitting her in the face with one of the items.

Story continues

She said Marquez told her to leave because he'd called the police. The woman said she sat in her vehicle and waited for officers to arrive.

Meanwhile, another officer spoke with Marquez, who was handcuffed. Marquez reportedly refused to provide his identity, saying "he knew his rights," the report states.

Marquez, who reportedly smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking alcohol that night, told officers he would not speak with them until his handcuffs were removed and requested a supervisor at the scene despite a police sergeant already present.

Officers arrested Marquez for assault domestic violence and public intoxication. During the arrest, Marquez again refused to provide his identity, which resulted in a failure to identify charge, according to the police report.

Marquez's ex-girlfriend provided officers with his identity, which he confirmed.

Response from Lubbock ISD

Marquez was announced in June as the new head coach of the track team and an assistant football coach, but his employment with the district has not yet begun, according to a Lubbock ISD official. The district released a statement Thursday afternoon in response to Avalanche-Journal requests for comment.

"Lubbock ISD administration is aware of an incident involving Christian Marquez, who was recently announced as the new head track coach for Coronado High School," the statement reads. "Marquez was arrested Sunday evening by the Lubbock Police Department for a charge of assault and issued field release citations for public intoxication and failure to identify. Although his contracted days with Lubbock ISD had not yet started when the incident occurred, Marquez was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation."

Marquez previously worked as a coach in Childress.

Texas Education Agency records show he has a teaching certificate for secondary social studies.

The Avalanche-Journal's Adam D. Young contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Incoming Lubbock coach charged with domestic violence, public intox