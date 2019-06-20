Incoming Pentagon chief will attend NATO meeting in Brussels next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Army Secretary Mark Esper, who becomes the acting defense secretary on Monday, will travel to Brussels next week for a meeting of NATO defense ministers, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

"The focus of his meetings will be reinforcing the U.S. commitment to strengthening the NATO Alliance, ensuring more equitable burden sharing, bolstering NATO readiness and addressing regional security issues," the Pentagon said in a statement.





(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)