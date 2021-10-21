Incoming rain could pose a new threat to areas hit hard by wildfires
Heavy rain falling on burn-scarred landscapes can lead to mudslides and even potentially affect water supplies.
Heavy rain falling on burn-scarred landscapes can lead to mudslides and even potentially affect water supplies.
In the Texas Panhandle, a huge family-owned ranch officially hits the real estate market this week. “It is simply a one of one, and possibly the last of the great ones.”
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources played a fun wildlife game with its Facebook followers.
A British wildlife hospital received a call from a local stonemasonry firm about a long, spotted snake they found in a shipping container from India.
You might have to wait, but don't worry, it's worth it.
A Chipotle burrito can be pretty filling on its own, but a photo shows what the full feast is for a bear.
A beast of a bomb cyclone will take shape just off the coast of the northwestern United States and western Canada later this week, and AccuWeather forecasters say it will rival, in some aspects, the intensity of strong hurricanes from the Atlantic this season. The powerful storm will bring dangerous and damaging impacts up and down the West Coast, but the precipitation it will deliver to parts of California, Oregon and Washington is greatly needed. The storm will have some tropical origins. Sate
Welcome to fall on the West Coast! No end in sight to the storm parade across British Columbia, with heavy rain to persist through the end of October.
(Bloomberg) -- A river from the sky is about to wash over California and the Pacific Northwest and it could bring some relief from the fire season that has charred millions of acres across the West.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions W
An area expected to have ice as thick as 16-feet had a hole in it due to extreme wind, causing concern as to if the ice is thinning.
A Spanish drone operator on Tuesday received permission to try to rescue three emaciated dogs trapped near a volcano in the Canary Islands, by catching them with a remote-controlled net and flying them out over a stream of lava. The three dogs have been stranded for weeks in an abandoned yard covered with volcanic ash on the island of La Palma. After evaluating the proposed rescue mission, emergency authorities said in a statement they had decided to allow it.
“You know, I just tried to stay alive. I somehow got a hold of his antlers and I just screamed and screamed.”
The truck that visited Durham Tuesday is one of only a handful in the world.
Millennia ago, a meteor half the size of the Statue of Liberty struck an Middle Eastern city. The event may have inspired the biblical story of Sodom.
Having just concluded its driest year in a century, California can't put all the burden for dealing with dry times on individuals, or resort solely to usage limits.
Governor Gavin Newsom declared a drought emergency in Los Angeles County late this afternoon, as well as in Orange, Riverside, San Diego, San Bernardino, Ventura, Imperial and San Francisco Counties. That puts the entirety of Southern California under the state’s water conservation order. Those eight counties had been excluded from the original emergency declaration, but […]
The government wants people to replace gas boilers with heat pumps.
While areas east of the Rockies have so far seen an autumn dominated by warmth, we expect a major pattern reversal as we look ahead to the end of the fall and the start of the winter season in Canada.
A drone operation has received approval to launch a rescue attempt for four dogs stranded near an erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma.
After Venice suffered the second-worst flood in its history in November 2019, it was inundated with four more exceptional tides within six weeks, shocking Venetians and triggering fears about the worsening impact of climate change. The repeated invasion of brackish lagoon water into St. Mark’s Basilica this summer is a quiet reminder that the threat hasn't receded. Venice’s unique topography, built on log piles among canals, has made it particularly vulnerable to climate change.
"Luma out" and "If I can't breathe, Luma shouldn't charge us," read some of the banners held by hundreds of Puerto Rico's residents as they marched on a main highway Friday in protest against Luma Energy, the island's power company. Puerto Rico has had a long history of instability with its electric system, even prior to the devastation Hurricane Maria wreaked in 2017, which left millions on the island without power for nearly a year. The combination of Luma's late response to failures in the transmission and distribution that have left thousands without power in the last months, and the weak infrastructure of the power plants has made Puerto Rico's electric service the worst among the U.S.' states and territories, experts say.