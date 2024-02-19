Incoming storm prompts warnings by authorities in Southern California

Ahead of a second storm expected to bring anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rainfall to much of the Los Angeles basin and as much as 6 inches in the foothills, authorities with L.A. County were warning homeless residents residing in local riverbeds Sunday.

The second storm comes just weeks after a unprecedented amount of rain fell across the Southland, causing floods and mudslides.

Officials with the National Weather Service forecast the latest rounds of rain to start Sunday and linger through Wednesday.

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homeless Outreach Services Team, along with Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, spent Sunday warning unhoused residents camping in riverbeds of the incoming storm and potentially dangerous conditions.

L.A. County deputies warning unhoused residents in local riverbeds about potentially dangerous conditions expected with incoming storm on Feb. 18, 2024. (LASD)

During the last set of storms, rescue crews across Southern California were dispatched to save residents who had gotten trapped in low-lying areas with fast moving water.

In the Inland Empire, 10 people and 17 dogs were rescued from swollen riverbeds in separate incidents.

First responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department conducted a risky air rescue in the swollen L.A. River on Feb. 5, pulling a man who had jumped in after his dog was swept away out of the turbulent waters, the AP reported.

The dog was able to swim to safety, while the man was flown to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

A flood watch for Los Angeles County is currently in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m.

With the second set of rains expected this evening, experts are warning residents to stay prepared by taking the following precautions:

Keep emergency supplies, such as a flashlight, water, food, a first-aid kit, portable radio, and extra batteries on-hand and easily accessible.

Clear all drains and rain gutters on your property and dispose of all trash and yard trimmings properly to avoid blocking drains.

Know how to turn off utilities.

Monitor forecasts to be aware of weather that may impact the area.

Subscribe to receive Alert LA County emergency notifications by email or text message by signing up at https://ready.lacounty.gov/alerts and subscribe to Nixle public safety alerts by texting your ZIP code to 888-777.

