Incompetency finding pauses knife threats case

Sep. 20—MANKATO — A second mental health examination on a Mankato man determined he was incompetent to proceed in a case alleging he threated people with a knife.

The case against Bradley Scott Gottskalkson, 41, including two second-degree felony assault charges and one felony threats of violence charge, is suspended pending further developments, according to records in Blue Earth County District Court.

After getting charged in March, an initial mental health examination determined he was competent to proceed in the case in June. A court-appointed guardian then informed the court of reasons to doubt Gottskalkson's competency based on conversations with him.

"Based on these representations, the Court finds that another examination of Defendant's competency to proceed is warranted," wrote Judge Kristine Weeks in a court order June 27.

A finding of incompetency was filed in the court on Sept. 11, leading to a screening process to begin for potential civil commitment. A filing on Wednesday by Blue Earth County Human Services stated Southwest Health and Human Services, which includes Redwood County, agreed to complete the screening and petitioned for Gottskalkson's commitment.

The case against Gottskalkson stems from two people alleging he threatened them at knifepoint in March, according to a criminal complaint.

