Trump calls Puerto Rico 'corrupt' as island braces for Tropical Storm Dorian

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump bashed Puerto Rico as "one of the most corrupt places on earth" as the island — which is still recovering from back-to-back hurricanes in 2017 — is bracing for Tropical Storm Dorian.

"Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt," the president wrote in a tweet. "Congress approved Billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols. No good!"

"And by the way, I’m the best thing that’s ever happened to Puerto Rico!" he added.

The president's tweets came hours after he called San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz "incompetent."

The tropical storm is expected to hit both Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Wednesday, and will likely continue to Florida as a hurricane.

"FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job," he continued. "When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You - Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan!"

We are tracking closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads, as usual, to Puerto Rico. FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job. When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You - Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

Cruz criticized Trump Tuesday after he falsely claimed that Congress last year approved $92 billion to aid Puerto Rico.

“We say to the president of the United States, will his lie end — will that ever end? Will his racism and vindictive behavior towards the people of Puerto Rico ever end?” Cruz said in an interview with CNN.

“This is not how a president behaves, this is not how a human behaves in the face of adversity," she continued.

More: Tropical Storm Dorian threatens Puerto Rico, could become hurricane in path to Florida

More: 2 years after hurricanes, Trump administration has OK'd only 9 projects for funding in Puerto Rico

Since 2017, Congress has approved about $42 billion for Puerto Rico recovery after the island was hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Cruz has repeatedly criticized Trump for his administration's response to the 2017 hurricanes. Trump has also slammed Cruz many times for her criticism.

Cruz also said that Puerto Ricans are not going to "be concerned by his behavior, his lack of understanding."

“Three thousand Puerto Ricans did not open their eyes this morning because this racist man did not have it within him to do his job, so get out of the way President Trump and let the people that can do the job get the job done," Cruz said.

Contributing: Ledyard King

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump bashes Puerto Rico as island braces for Dorian