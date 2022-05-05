An inconsolable Amber Heard sobbed on the stand as she recalled Johnny Depp penetrating her with an alcohol bottle during major fight

Amber Heard. JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Amber Heard testified that Johnny Depp penetrated her with an alcohol bottle during a March 2015 fight.

"I just remember thinking, 'Please God, please, I hope it's not broken,'" Heard said.

When Depp took the stand, he accused Heard of smashing a bottle on his hand, severing his finger.

Amber Heard sobbed uncontrollably on the stand on Thursday as she recounted in graphic detail how Johnny Depp penetrated her with an alcohol bottle during a fight in Australia in March 2015.

Depp has taken Heard to trial for defamation, claiming she ruined his career with false domestic violence allegations. Heard has denied the claims and spent most of her two days on the stand recounting multiple incidents where she said Depp shoved, hit, and kicked her in alcohol and drug-fueled rages.

In the most shocking part of her testimony so far, Heard recalled a fight she and Depp had when she visited him in March 2015. Depp was filming "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" in Australia and was living in a rented home there just a few weeks after their wedding.

Heard said as soon as she arrived in Australia, she felt something was off with Depp because he seemed to have lost "a ton of weight," and immediately propositioned her to do MDMA with him, even though he was supposed to be sober.

Heard said she declined the drugs, setting off a multi-day fight in the house throughout the weekend that ultimately led Depp to lose part of his finger.

'I hope it's not broken'

Heard said the climax of that fight was when Depp started drinking from a bottle of clear alcohol at the house bar. He taunted her with the bottle, daring her to take it from him, she said.

She said she eventually succeeded in grabbing the bottle and smashed it on the floor between them.

When Depp was previously on the stand, he claimed that Heard threw a bottle at him and it sliced off his finger, but Heard said she believes he severed the finger by smashing a plastic phone to "smithereens" seconds later.

Depp chased Heard throughout the house, she said, throwing wineglasses and pummeling bottles into the wall behind her, she said. He held her by the throat, punched her in the face, and falsely accused her of infidelity with other actors she had worked with, Heard testified.

At the house bar, Depp ripped off Heard's nightgown and pushed her onto the countertop, where he penetrated her vagina with an alcohol bottle, Heard testified.

Heard sobbed on the stand as she recounted the details of the alleged sexual assault.

"Johnny had the bottle inside of me and was shoving it inside of me over and over again," she said.

Heard said she didn't realize a bottle was inside of her at first, because she couldn't see it initially, but could see Depp's arm moving and felt a pressure on her public bone.

Johnny Depp is seen at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia on May 5, 2022. JIM LO SCALZO / POOL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When she realized it was a bottle, Heard said she froze because she wasn't sure whether it was the bottle she had broken.

"I remember just not wanting to move because I didn't know if it was broken ... I didn't know if he would know it was broken," Heard said. "I just remember thinking, 'Please God, please, I hope it's not broken.'"

While Depp was penetrating her with the bottle, Heard said he kept telling her over and over again, "I'll fucking kill you."

Heard said she doesn't remember much pain, but her emotions were palpable. She recalled feeling "scared" and "shocked" because she had "just married this man."

Heard said she isn't sure how she got off the countertop, but the next thing she remembers is getting to the bathroom and retching.

A ruined house

Photos entered into evidence showed the wreckage from the fight. Their bed and couch had bloodstains on them. Broken glass littered the floor and windows were shattered. Heard said her feet were "sliced up pretty good."

Heard said she found bizarre messages written on the walls, a bathroom mirror, and a lampshade on the floor that appeared to be incoherent. The house included a room with painting material, and Depp appeared to have painted around the house with his fingers.

Depp, in his own testimony, said Heard was the one throwing bottles and painting on the mirror. Heard denied the allegations on Thursday. One of the written messages referred to Carly Simon, a musician Heard said she was unfamiliar with.

"I was confused as anyone listening to that testimony," Heard said, referring to Depp's claims.

Actor Amber Heard reacts on the stand in the courtroom at Fairfax County Circuit Court during a defamation case against her by ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 5, 2022. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

One of the photos entered into evidence Thursday depicted a guitar, Depp's favorite instrument, with blood on it. Heard's lawyer asked her if she was responsible for the red marks on it.

"I've never played the guitar," Heard said.

As Depp was taken to hospital to try to reattach his right middle finger, Heard flew back to Los Angeles. On the way there, she said, she fretted over whether Depp might kill himself.

"I felt destroyed. Like my heart was broken. I didn't know what to do," she said. I felt if I left him in Australia, he might die or kill himself, because that was certainly the trajectory he was on."

On a layover, she passed a newsstand and saw a book with a puzzle piece on it, she said. She and Depp had referred to each other as puzzle pieces in a term of endearment. It was a book of relationship advice. She read it on the flight home, she said.

"I didn't know what to do with this relationship," she said Thursday. "It was awful and toxic but I loved him so much. I didn't know what to do. I would have read a million books."

Heard is expected to continue testimony under cross-examination starting May 16th.

Read the original article on Insider