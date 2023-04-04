‘It’s inconvenient;’ What drivers said after being stopped for Ohio’s new distracted driving law

Ohio’s new distracted driving law is now in effect and law enforcement across the state are now patrolling for violators.

News Center 7 rode along with Huber Heights Officer James Champ Tuesday as he began to look out for anyone violating the new law.

Prior to being a Huber Heights officer, Champ was a police officer in Tennessee when the state rolled out its distracted driving law. Similar to Ohio, the new law came with a grace period for drivers.

“It took the grace period [to get] the state used to what the new law was,” Champ told News Center 7′s John Bedell.

Champ said officers are going to use this six-month grace period, where violators will be given warnings and not tickets, as a way to help coach drivers.

“If we encounter somebody with their phone in their hand, we’re not disciplining them because it is a grace period for the warnings. We’re more of a coaching aspect. We’re trying to get them to realize that it’s okay to use it, but this is how you need to use it when you’re on it,” Champ explained.

Under the new law, distracted driving is a primary offense. Drivers can be stopped by law enforcement for solely for holding or using a cell phone while driving.

Drivers may still use their phones under certain circumstances such as if their vehicle is parked or stopped at a red light. Drivers can also swipe their phones to answer a call and hold the phone to their ears during the conversation. Emergency calls are also permitted.

Monitoring this could be difficult for officers. Champ said he’s looking for if drivers on in motion and if they have their phone out in front of them or if they’re texting while driving.

“If they have it up to their ear, it’s okay because you’re talking on your phone [and] you’re able to control the vehicle. But if you’re having your phone out in front of you, you’re almost looking down at your phone away from the roadway,” Champ said.

While with Champ on his patrol, three drivers were pulled over and given a warning about the new law. We spoke to two of the drivers pulled over.

Amanda Gabbard, of Huber Heights, told our crew that she didn’t know about the new law.

“Its inconvenient to pull me over to let me know about the law,” Gabbard said, but noted that she didn’t think people should be on their phones while behind the wheel.

Terry Collins, of New Carlisle, was pulled over for hold his phone while talking on speaker phone. After the officer explained the new law, he said he was grateful for the grace period.

“It gives people time to go find out about it [and] not do it,” Collins said.

The grace period for the new law ends on Oct. 4. The first offense can lead to a fine of up to $150 and two points on your driver’s license.