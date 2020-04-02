Incorporate Massage Responds to Emerging Market Needs During COVID-19 Crisis

Introduces Live, Virtual Corporate Wellness Program

SALT LAKE CITY, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incorporate Massage, the leader in corporate chair massage, announced today its new virtual wellness program, Incorporate Wellness. The program provides critical employee engagement and wellness services for businesses with remote employees.

Amelia Wilcox, CEO of Incorporate Massage states, "We recognized the emerging wellness needs that our clients were communicating to us due to the current remote workforce landscape the coronavirus pandemic has created. Companies don't have the same resources they had before. Everyone is trying to adapt, and we wanted to use our resources to help."

Virtual interactive wellness services include a range of personalized online experiences, such as massage instruction, yoga, meditation, fitness, nutrition, and life coaching. "We're excited to provide new services for employees transitioning to working from home. We expect to see many of our clients continue the remote work model even after COVID-19 passes, and they need ways to keep their team connected, engaged and healthy," says Wilcox.

Incorporate Wellness provides remote employee wellness benefits on a unique virtual platform. Its customized one-on-one and small group employee experiences are designed to reduce stress, improve health and wellness, and increase employee engagement among all teams—whether remote or onsite. Each wellness experience is personalized to meet individual employee needs, and live sessions allow participants to ask questions, get feedback, and interact with coworkers, fostering an experience of community and connection.

The proprietary wellness platform tracks stress and engagement among individual employees and across client's entire companies. Management teams gain access to critical data trends, which give insight into the health and culture of the organization to prove return on investment for wellness programming.

About Incorporate Massage

Incorporate Massage is the leader in corporate chair massage, and now employee wellness. With thousands of certified, professional practitioners working in 129 U.S. markets, Incorporate Massage helps companies improve employee wellbeing, reduce injuries, and improve retention through on-site massage and personalized, interactive, virtual wellness experiences.

Media Contact:

Paul Shin

800.556.2950 x801

pr@incorporatemassage.com

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/incorporate-massage-responds-to-emerging-market-needs-during-covid-19-crisis-301034012.html

SOURCE Incorporate Massage