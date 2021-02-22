'Incorrect' to suggest Carrie Symonds is helping to run the country, says Downing Street

The Bow Group think tank called for a review to clarify the "position and authority" of Ms Symonds - Victoria Jones /PA

It is “incorrect” to suggest that Carrie Symonds is helping run the country, Downing Street has said.

Allegra Stratton, the Prime Minister’s press secretary, said it was not correct to say that Ms Symonds has a central role in Government.

Boris Johnson’s fiancée is due to be taking up a new role at the wildlife charity the Aspinall Foundation following the birth of their son Wilf.

It came after concerns were raised over the influence of Ms Symonds on the personnel and policies of Number 10.

Last week The Bow Group think tank called for an independent inquiry into this supposed influence.

Allegra Stratton dismissed those calls on Monday saying there would be no response to their call.

Earlier this month two of Ms Symonds' allies, Baroness Finn and Henry Newman, were both appointed as key advisors in Number 10, following the departure of former Vote Leave staffers Dominic Cummings, Lee Cain and Oliver Lewis.

Last year following the departure of both Mr Cummings and Mr Cain, Ms Symonds and Ms Stratton were accused of briefing against the former aides with “lies.”

Number 10 sources at the time told the Evening Standard: “Boris has done so well but they bullied and bossed him about. To watch it in meetings was unpleasant.

“They thought they were the Prime Minister. But they were so far from that. They were dragging Boris down.”

Ben Harris-Quinney, chairman of the Bow Group, said Ms Symonds "currently holds no official role in the Conservative Party or the Government, yet consistent reports in the press suggest that Ms Symonds is taking a central role in running the country, without any authority or accountability to do so".

But Ms Stratton said "it's incorrect" to say Ms Symonds has a central role in Government.

"The Prime Minister's fiancée is on maternity leave, she's raising their son Wilf and shortly she will be taking up a new role at the wildlife charity The Aspinall Foundation,” she said.

Ms Symonds has previously worked as head of communications for the Conservative Party, as well as for Tory MPs such as Sajid Javid.

Later she took up work as a wildlife and environment campaigner such as the Oceana project, which focused on lobbying to preserve oceans across the world.

Laura Trott, the Conservative MP, questioned whether some of the hostile briefing against Ms Symonds could be because she is a woman.

The Sevenoaks MP told BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour: "I used to work with Carrie, she's an incredibly talented and able person and I think there should be some consideration given... about whether some of these things would be said about a man.

"It's very distasteful and I think it's incredibly unnecessary."

Asked whether Mr Johnson felt there was an element of sexism in the allegations against his fiancée, Ms Stratton said: "That's something I have heard him say."

Samantha Cameron told BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour last month that the idea that the Prime Minister would be influenced by his wife or partner rather than his advisors was “demeaning.”

"In my view, your husband or partner is the prime minister, they're quite able to take decisions themselves, they have a huge team of advisors,” she said.

"And so the idea that it's the wife, you're somehow, you know, influencing them over and above what they think or what advice they're getting from their team, I think it's kind of demeaning, really, for the Prime Minister."