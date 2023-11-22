Increase in costs impacting Thanksgiving plans
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
While prices for most goods and services aren’t deflating as they are for turkeys, the inflation rates have certainly eased. And, importantly, concerns about prices are receding.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Between catastrophic floods and longer spells of heat, cranberry farmers are finding their work imperiled by the reality of a rapidly warming planet.
When it comes to news, the week of Thanksgiving is usually slower than molasses.
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that over 40% of women found talking about politics uncomfortable, compared with just 27% of men.
Payment information, location data and trip patterns can all be attached to our ridership data. Agencies say they use it to better understand how riders use the services and make improvements. But the flip side is transit agencies selling user data to advertisers like a lot of private companies do, or sharing it with law enforcement.
Shortly after X announced its plans to test a three-tiered subscription service, X owner Elon Musk teased that his new AI chatbot, xAI's Grok, would be part of the top-tier subscription, X Premium+. Now we're getting a first look at what Grok may look like when launched inside the X app, courtesy of new screenshots that show the feature in development on X's website. The AI chatbot, which is Musk's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, Anthropic's Claude and others, answers questions in a conversational mode, but is said to have more of a personality.
President Biden kicked off the unofficial start of the holiday season on Monday by pardoning two lucky turkeys, Liberty and Bell, from being served on the White House Thanksgiving table this week. Here's what happens next for the gobblers.
The presidential pardon of the Thanksgiving turkey has become an annual event. Here’s a look back from Truman to Biden.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fines Toyota $60 million for a scheme that prevented customers canceling pricy products that increased payments.
As we enter Thanksgiving week it's starting to become clear which teams are true contenders and which are just playing out the string. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Week 11 Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Investing can offer higher returns than many other ways of saving. Here's how to get started.