Increase in CrimeStoppers tips, rewards since start of pandemic, organization says

An increase in tips to CrimeStoppers of Memphis & Shelby County means more money for tipsters.

The organization said they’ve given out more money since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is due to a rise in violence, but also an increase in tips coming in about the crimes.

CrimeStoppers offers $2,000 for tips leading to an arrest in a homicide investigation.

Rewards over and above regular rewards are sometimes offered by victims’ families and groups to help solve a case.

A reward of $10,000 is available to anyone whose anonymous tip helps police solve the murder of Clarence Teal.

Teal was shot and killed on Aug. 28 on Henry Avenue in the Highland Heights neighborhood.

Police have released photos of suspects wanted in connection with the shooting. Police said they are three men in a dark Infiniti wearing all black clothing. One was driving, and the other two were armed with guns.

You can submit a tip to CrimeStoppers by calling 901-528-CASH.

You can also fill out this online form to leave an anonymous tip.

