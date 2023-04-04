Increase in use of drones for prison smuggling

Drone

The number of drones caught flying into Scottish prisons is increasing, new figures show.

The remote-controlled aircraft are used to smuggle drugs and phones into jails.

Scottish Prison Service (SPS) figures show the number of drones detected has jumped from two in 2019 to nine in the first three months alone of this year.

The SPS said it was using "all technological and intelligence tools available" to tackle the problem.

The availability of cheap and easy-to-fly drones has caused an increased security headache for prisons across Scotland.

Figures obtained by justice magazine 1919 show HMP Edinburgh has had the most recorded incidents of drones being detected, totalling 11 since 2021.

HMP Perth ranks the second highest, with five incidents since 2018.

All detections were made by prison staff during perimeter checks or on CCTV.

Seizures of so-called street Valium in prisons soared during the Covid pandemic

SPS officials have previously said the introduction of a policy to photocopy prisoners' mail - which stopped inmates receiving psychoactive substances which had been sprayed onto the pieces of paper - had led to an increase in attempts to smuggle drugs over perimeter walls.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene said: "It is clear criminals are now using drones to try and smuggle dangerous drugs and contraband into the prison estate.

"SNP ministers cannot make the same mistakes they did when they dithered and delayed over our demands to stop the postal peddling of drugs. They must take action to stop drones simply taking over the task."

Security measures

A Scottish government spokesperson said: "We continue to support the Scottish Prison Service and Police Scotland's joint efforts to prevent the supply of illegal drugs.

"SPS continues to work tirelessly to adapt its security measures to prevent, detect and deter the introduction of contraband in prisons."

An SPS spokesperson said: "While we cannot discuss covert tactics, SPS uses all technological and intelligence tools available to tackle the harm caused by illicit substances entering our establishments.

"We work with Police Scotland, and other partners, to take action against those who attempt to breach our security, via drones or by other means.

"These efforts have led to a significant reduction in drug take incidents in our establishments, and as a result, the harm caused to the health and wellbeing of those in our care."