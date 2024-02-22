Increase in police presence at Roanoke Public Schools as RPD investigates threats

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)—The Roanoke Police Department has been made aware of anonymous threats against several Roanoke City schools.

According to the police department, detectives immediately began an investigation into these threats and the circumstances behind them with full cooperation and support from the Roanoke City Public Schools.

At this point, detectives have not found there to be any credibility to these threats. However, the police department always takes these threats seriously and is committed to holding those who threaten school safety in our community accountable for their actions.

The police department will have an increased presence at several Roanoke City Schools on Thursday out of an abundance of caution.

This remains an active investigation. WFXR News will update this story as further information is available.

