Should You Increase Your Position in FMC Corporation (FMC)?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials sectors contributed to the performance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) operates as an agricultural science company. On December 23, 2022, FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) stock closed at $126.34 per share. One-month return of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) was -2.20% and its shares gained  15.78% of their value over the last 52 weeks. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has a market capitalization of $15.915 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is an agricultural sciences company offering solutions in areas such as crop protection, plant health, professional pest, and turf management. The company reported mixed results with an upside to revenues though with declining margins on cost headwinds. While the stock pulled back by -1%, we used this weakness as an opportunity to increase the position."

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 28 hedge fund portfolios held FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) at the end of the third quarter, which was 29 in the previous quarter.

We discussed FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) in another article and shared list of biggest agriculture stocks. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

