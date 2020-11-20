The increase of the share capital related to the option programme, is entered in the Commercial Register

Ekspress Grupp
·1 min read

The supervisory board of AS Ekspress Grupp decided on 2 November 2020 to increase the share capital of the company by 600,000 euros for the realisation of the option programme (information on which can be found here)

The increase of the share capital and issue of new shares was directed to the organiser of the option programme, i.e. AS LHV Pank, who has subscribed for all 1,000,000 issued shares on time. The share capital increase has been entered in the Commercial Register on 19.11.2020. The new share capital of AS Ekspress Grupp is 18,478,104.60 euros, which is divided into 30,796,841 shares with the nominal value of 0.6 euros per share.

AS Ekspress Grupp has submitted an application for listing and admission to trading of the new shares on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and has informed the stock exchange of the entry of the increase of the share capital in the Commercial Register on 20.11.2020.


Additional information
Signe Kukin
AS Ekspress Grupp
Group CFO
+372 669 8381
signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.


Latest Stories

  • How Biden's White House media operation will differ from Trump's

    The White House Press Office, one of the most visible parts of any presidential administration, is going to look very different under Joe Biden. 

  • AOC shoots down Nikki Haley in fiesty Covid relief exchange: ‘I know you’re confused about actual governance’

    ‘Nikki, I’m suggesting Republicans find the spine to stand up’

  • Judge halts federal execution after lawyers contract virus

    A federal judge is temporarily blocking the federal government’s plan to execute the first female death row inmate in almost six decades after her attorneys contracted the coronavirus visiting her in prison. The order, handed down Thursday by U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington, prohibits the federal Bureau of Prisons from carrying out Lisa Montgomery’s execution before the end of the year. Montgomery’s attorneys had sought to delay the execution in order to file a clemency petition on her behalf.

  • 'Too soon' to let Boeing 737 MAX fly again, say families of Lion Air crash victims

    Some of the relatives of victims of a fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash in Indonesia have slammed a decision by U.S. aviation authorities to allow the jets to return to the skies, saying the move comes too soon. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday lifted a flight ban on Boeing's 737 MAX imposed after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months in 2018 and 2019. Two years after the plane operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 on board, the tragedy is still raw.

  • The Senate's 'Gang of Five' moderates who could help pass — or kill — a Biden agenda

    The next two years are unlikely to see the passage of sweeping new social or economic programs. Expect instead relatively narrow and incremental bills that chip away at big problems, and proposals that address uncontroversial issues such as infrastructure or higher education reform. 

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Protesters sue Chicago Police over 'brutal, violent' tactics

    Activists who protested in Chicago over George Floyd's death and the killing by police of other Blacks across the U.S. filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing city police officers of brutally attacking and falsely arresting them during the demonstrations. In a 205-page lawsuit filed in federal court, more than four dozen people say officers responded to lawful demonstrations "with brutal, violent, and unconstitutional tactics that are clearly intended to injure, silence, and intimidate Plaintiffs and other protesters." According to the lawsuit, police beat the protesters with batons, often striking them in the head; tackled and beat protesters while on the ground; used chemical agents against protesters; and trapped protesters in enclosed areas.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Senate report links Biden family to Russia and China

    New revelations surface from Senate investigation into Hunter Biden's alleged business dealings with China, Russia; reaction from Rep. Ralph Norman.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • US government executes man convicted of killing Texas teen

    Orlando Hall got stiffed on a drug deal and went to a Texas apartment looking for the two brothers who took his money. Late Thursday, Hall was put to death for abducting and killing the teenager, Lisa Rene. A judge’s stay over concerns about the execution drug gave Hall a reprieve, but for less than six hours.

  • Fact check: Amy Coney Barrett ruled that police did not knowingly violate Black teen's rights

    Text appearing next to Barrett's face on an Instagram post makes a serious claim, which we've rated false.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • A Promised Land: Indian lawyer ‘sues’ Barack Obama for insulting leaders in memoir

    Lawyer demands police investigate US president for insulting Indian politicians and ‘hurting the sentiments of their followers’

  • Azerbaijani army enters territory ceded by Armenian forces

    Units of the Azerbaijani army have entered the Aghdam region, a territory ceded by Armenian forces in a cease-fire agreement that ended six weeks of heavy fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Friday. The truce, brokered by Russia last week, stipulated that Armenia hand over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan.

  • Lara Trump is reportedly considering running for Senate in North Carolina

    President Trump may or may not run again in 2024 following his re-election loss, but another Trump could end up seeking office sooner.Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, "has been telling associates she is considering a run for Senate in 2022," The New York Times reported on Thursday.This bid would be for the North Carolina Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who doesn't plan to seek re-election in 2022. Lara Trump is the wife of the president's son Eric, and she served as an adviser to his 2020 campaign. Previously, she was a producer for Inside Edition.While Lara Trump didn't comment on her reported political ambitions to the Times, Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp praised her as "very charismatic" and someone who "has a natural instinct for politics," adding that "in North Carolina, in particular, she's a household name and people know her."Should she decide to run, though, she's likely to face plenty of competition including from someone else close to the president. After all, the Times reports that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who formerly represented North Carolina in the House of Representatives, "is widely expected to move back home and run for the seat as well." Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession