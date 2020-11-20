The increase of the share capital related to the option programme, is entered in the Commercial Register

The supervisory board of AS Ekspress Grupp decided on 2 November 2020 to increase the share capital of the company by 600,000 euros for the realisation of the option programme (information on which can be found here )

The increase of the share capital and issue of new shares was directed to the organiser of the option programme, i.e. AS LHV Pank, who has subscribed for all 1,000,000 issued shares on time. The share capital increase has been entered in the Commercial Register on 19.11.2020. The new share capital of AS Ekspress Grupp is 18,478,104.60 euros, which is divided into 30,796,841 shares with the nominal value of 0.6 euros per share.

AS Ekspress Grupp has submitted an application for listing and admission to trading of the new shares on Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and has informed the stock exchange of the entry of the increase of the share capital in the Commercial Register on 20.11.2020.





Additional information

Signe Kukin

AS Ekspress Grupp

Group CFO

+372 669 8381

signe.kukin@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.



