With an increase in 'simultaneous mega fires' predicted in California, we must be prepared

The reality of what has become a year-round fire season, coupled with the challenges of an ever-expanding Wildland Urban Interface, demands that all of us – the fire service and lawmakers along with the public we collectively serve – research and better understand the scope of the threat we face.

The evidence is as ubiquitous as it is jarring.

Case in point, a recent study published in the “International Journal of Wildland Fire” projects increases in the number of simultaneous megafires exacerbated by more people living in fire-prone areas with unpredictable winds.

This unprecedented fire risk necessitates that these homeowners implement the fire prevention measures that are proven to protect property and preserve life, including defensible space, fire-resistant building materials (home hardening) and collaborating with their communities on emergency preparedness plans.

And if WUI communities are the tip of the spear in the battle against wildfires, the fire service must complete the weapon and drive it home with speed and force. Critical to this endeavor is the replacement of outdated firefighting models with innovative new tactics in service of our goal of suppressing wildfires to 10 acres or less 95 % of the time.

The utility and efficacy of aerial fire retardant cannot be overstated in this arena as its life – and property-saving benefits have no substitute. Despite this truth, our colleagues in the U.S. Forest Service are facing the possibility of a prohibition on the use of aerial retardant, a move that would harm forest conservation, threaten endangered species and impede our ability to save lives and protect property.

Fortunately, lawmakers have thus far advocated for the U.S. Forest Service’s continued use of aerial retardant, and while we in the fire service appreciate that support, we now look to them and others to further enhance and modernize our ability to fight wildfire in myriad other ways.

First, the incentivization of public-private partnerships that implement new — and maintain existing — fuel breaks. Incentivizing communities in fire-prone areas will lead to fuel breaks that better protect not just that particular region, but also the untold number of homes and businesses in the potential path of an otherwise spreading wildfire.

Second, address the staffing shortages at federal firefighting agencies; deficits that not only hamper our ability to protect life and property, but also endanger firefighters — county, state and local – who heroically strive to mitigate these shortages in understaffed firefights.

Unfortunately, this is not a hypothetical scenario. Just this fire season, my crews partnered with our neighbors at the Riverside County Fire Department to fight fires on federal lands because of federal staff shortages. Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser and I have a responsibility to advocate for the well-being of our crews who have had to go above and beyond the call of duty, working overtime to fill federal staffing gaps.

Compounding this issue is the pay cuts federal firefighters face – lack of congressional action to address this inequity will deplete the federal firefighting workforce further, leading to multi-pronged public safety issues — from increased loss of both life and property during wildfires to dangerous air quality and long-term economic and health impacts in the wake of these disasters.

The far-reaching impact on air quality due to wildfires does not stop at the fire line. Residents of communities in the desert feel the effects of fires they’ve never seen. Heavy coastal winds push smoke from Orange County and Los Angeles County over the Sierra Nevadas until it gets trapped in the Coachella Valley. In addition, the smoke from fires in northern California often funnels into the Central Valley, snaking its way south between mountain ranges, ultimately taking up residence in the Coachella Valley. If inhaled, this toxic smoke significantly increases one’s risk of both cardiovascular and respiratory health issues, especially for elderly and immunocompromised individuals.

After nearly half a century of battling wildfires that continuously burn larger, faster, hotter and with greater frequency, I am uniquely positioned to see wildfires for what they are: opportunistic. Yes, they are dangerous, destructive and threatening, but none of those pejoratives can manifest without opportunity – first to ignite and then to spread.

Fortunately, we have the data and experience to mitigate and eliminate the opportunities wildfires need to grow beyond 10 acres, all of which point to the aforementioned action items in conjunction with the following: Recognize wildfires for the year-round threat they have become; embrace the urgency of initial dispatch; educate communities to better protect themselves; ensure firefighting forces are fully staffed; and empower aerial firefighters with the appropriate aircraft, retardant, and water to strike quickly and with great force.

The safety of our communities, region and state demands that all of us – firefighters, policymakers, and the public – recognize and demand these essential assets before it is too late.

Brian Fennessy is the fire chief of the Orange County Fire Authority. He can be reached at brianfennessy@ocfa.org.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: With an increase in 'simultaneous mega fires' predicted in California, we must be prepared